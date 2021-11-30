The power of the dog

Thursday December 2

The Belgian miniseries arrives on Thursday Coyotes, about a group of campers who find diamonds in a forest and the Colombian soap opera Staggered.

Also, you will have a chance to see the Thai horror movie Where the truth hides and the romantic comedy Single until christmas.

Friday December 3

Volume 2 of part 5 of The Money Heist, which will finally come to an end – forever closing one of the most successful series in history not only for Spain but also for Netflix itself – opens in style this Friday.

Season 7 of Brooklyn nine-nine It will also make an appearance at the start of the weekend, along with the fourth installment of the children’s series Jurassic World. Cretaceous Camp. The children’s film is also released Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas and Barbie – Big City, Big Dreams. Those who want to enjoy some LGBTQ films will also see their wishes fulfilled with Cobalt Blue.

The documentary Exploring the Snow: The Final Volume will appear on Friday with the reality show Colton comes out of the closet, about Colton Underwood, a former NFL player on a journey to embrace his new life as part of the LGBTQ community.

Saturday December 4

On Saturday you also have news with the horror movie Police camera.

Sunday December 5

Also on Sunday you will have doses of fear with Fantasy island and with Truth or Dare. Extended version.

What to watch this week on HBO Max

The premieres that you can enjoy from today on HBO Max.

Monday, November 29

The Roy family continues with their weavings and maneuvers in chapter 7 of Succession. You can see chapter 6 of Insecure and the sixth also from Larry david. Harry Potter fan? So you can’t miss the reality show Harry Potter: The Hogwarts Houses Tournament.

Tuesday, November 30

The series Axios, All American and Wild Republic continue to add episodes to their seasons tomorrow Tuesday as the full 1 seasons of Seducing a murderer and Angela black. In addition, you will be able to see from season 2 to 6 of The prince of Bel Air.

Wednesday, December 1

The Serie The Flash adds a new chapter, in addition to the premiere of T3 of Find me in Paris and Acoustic Home.

Thursday December 2

We have new chapters of Lthe sex life of college girls and Gossip girl, while Batwoman is paused.

Friday December 3

If you are a follower of Paco’s men and Dry Water, you have new episodes on Friday, along with Music Box and the complete season 1 of the animated proposal for adults Santa Inc.

Saturday December 4

Get ready to continue enjoying How to with John Wilson, Legacies and Gomorrah.

Sunday December 5

You will not be able to complain on Sunday with the premieres of chapters of Come on Juan. Everything Else, Nancy Drew and Blade Runner: The Black Lotus as well as with the first two chapters of Beforeigners (the visitors).

Premieres of the week on Amazon Prime Video

Remember that to be able to enjoy these titles, you just have to be subscribed to Amazon Prime.

Wednesday, December 1

You will have to wait until Wednesday to find news in the catalog, with the arrival that day of the film Hidden instincts (Voyagers). This film introduces us to a crew of astronauts on a multigenerational mission that ends up falling into madness and paranoia, not knowing what is real and what is not.

Thursday December 2

Carlos Sainz fans will be able on Thursday to start enjoying Sainz. Live to compete, a docuserie that delves into the career of such a legend present in high competition for more than 30 years, winner of two world rally championships, three titles in the Dakar Rally and considered one of the best rally drivers in history .

Friday December 3

The weekend arrives and with it the third season of The village as well as Creators and the movie Harlem (About a group of 4 African-American friends living in the New York neighborhood of Harlem who pursue their work and personal dreams after graduation).

The Prime link in this article is part of our affiliate agreement with Amazon. The decision to include it, however, does not respond to requests by the aforementioned platform but to a free decision of the editorial staff.