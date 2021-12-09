Once we have opted for a operating system to install On our computer, then, we must choose the programs that interest us the most. Depending on the work that we are going to do with the PC and its modes of use, we will choose one type of application or another. Here we must take into account both the functionality that it presents to us, as well as its user interface.
There are some sectors of software that could be considered as almost essential in our team in these times. In this sense, we could speak, for example, of an antivirus, a multimedia player, a photo editor, or an internet browser. It must be said that these could be considered as basic programs on any computer. From there, we will have the opportunity to make use of more specific software depending on our needs or preferences.
One of the key elements when deciding on one software solution or another, as is evident, will be the functionality that presents us. We find them focused on graphic design, office automation or more specific programs focused on a certain job. The truth is that we tend to install dozens of different solutions to be able to use the one that interests us the most in each case when we need it. At the same time, we must bear in mind that not only is the functionality of the program important, but other fundamental factors also come into play.
Specifically, here we are going to focus on the graphical user interface proposed by the software we choose. This is an element that should offer us a series of characteristics to be able to get the most out of this software.
Essential elements in the interface of a program
Keep in mind that the interface is the first thing we come across when we start any program. Therefore, the first thing we must demand of this element is clarity. By this we mean that we should be able to access all the integrated functions in a simple and accessible way. For example, this is accomplished dividing the main window in several sections depending on the type of use or operation of the application. And that’s not all, but also that interface must take care of your appearance and be integrated as much as possible with the operating system itself.
Serve as a clear example of all this that current software developers try to adapt the interface of their projects to the most recent versions of Windows. In this main window we should find access to the most used functions of the application. At the same time, those who want to delve a little deeper into it, should find a series of well structured and categorized menus with the rest of the features.
In this sense, there will never be a number of shortcuts in the form of keyboard shortcuts that allow us to directly open those functionalities. Also, if these key combinations are customizable by the user, they will always be much more useful. Finally, we will say that interface customization options that the application proposes to us will always be very appreciated. These allow us to adapt the aspect of the program to our needs and thus try to be more productive.