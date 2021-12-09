There are some sectors of software that could be considered as almost essential in our team in these times. In this sense, we could speak, for example, of an antivirus, a multimedia player, a photo editor, or an internet browser. It must be said that these could be considered as basic programs on any computer. From there, we will have the opportunity to make use of more specific software depending on our needs or preferences.

One of the key elements when deciding on one software solution or another, as is evident, will be the functionality that presents us. We find them focused on graphic design, office automation or more specific programs focused on a certain job. The truth is that we tend to install dozens of different solutions to be able to use the one that interests us the most in each case when we need it. At the same time, we must bear in mind that not only is the functionality of the program important, but other fundamental factors also come into play.

Specifically, here we are going to focus on the graphical user interface proposed by the software we choose. This is an element that should offer us a series of characteristics to be able to get the most out of this software.