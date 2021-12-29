Having a garden at home is something very satisfying Because seeing how the effort to take care of our crops has its reward, transforming itself into vegetables, is wonderful. Also in order to use them later in the kitchen, since with them our dishes – at least for those who have carried out the work of maintaining the garden – will taste better than ever.

Besides being very entertaining and a great way to spend some time outdoors. So if you are one of those who are already lucky enough to have an orchard on your terrace, garden or balcony -or want to have one- today we bring the crops that we can plant this January.

They are strong crops, which resist low temperatures better than other crops. But still it is necessary that we protect them from cold and frost if we want them to germinate and grow, especially in the areas of the country where temperatures drop the most -such as in the north of Spain-.

Chard





The chard, rich in vitamins A, B, C, E and K among other things, they are very resistant to cold. So we can cultivate them from now on to have them in our garden.

Ecological Horticultural Seeds – Green chard wide stalk 3 ECO – Batlle

Spinach





Also spinach, rich in folic acid, magnesium and ironThey are quite resistant to cold. So as long as we protect them from the big frosts we can grow them quietly from January.

Organic Horticultural Seeds – Giant Winter Spinach – ECO – Batlle

Peppers





Peppers can start to be planted in January in warmer areas, within the cold of winter, of our country. Otherwise, if we live in mountain areas or with very low minimums, it is better to wait until the end of February or March.

Organic Horticultural Seeds – Long Pepper from Reus – ECO – Batlle

Green peas





Peas are very strong and withstand low temperatures better, So in January, protecting them from big frosts, we can start growing them.

Peas are very strong and withstand low temperatures better, So in January, protecting them from big frosts, we can start growing them.

Organic Legume Seeds – Medium Pea Enrame Rondo – ECO – Batlle

Beets





The beetroot, so rich in vitamins B and C, as well as potassium or carotenes among other things, it is really resistant to both heat and cold. So we can start growing them in January.

Organic Horticultural Seeds – Detroit Table Beet 2 – ECO – Batlle

Broad beans





The broad beans, so common in many dishes of our country, we can also start growing them this month as long as we protect them from great frosts.

Legume Seeds – Bean Muchamiel 250g – Batlle

Onions





The same goes for onions, the so-called “late onions“, which are planted at this time of year.

Organic Horticultural Seeds – Yellow Parma Onion – ECO – Batlle

Parsley





Yes, one of the most appreciated spices in Mediterranean cuisine and that we always have on hand, it is suitable for planting in January. So that in February they have already germinated.

Organic Aromatic Seeds – Common Parsley 2 Large Leaf – ECO – Batlle

How to protect our garden from the cold?

And finally we wanted to end with a special section on how to protect our garden from cold and frost in general, something very important as we have commented previously.

Anti-frost nets





The first and easiest option is to opt for anti-frost nets (there are different sizes) to put on top of our crops and avoid frost.

GARDENIX® 8 m² Winter Fleece Protection, High UV Stabilization, Water Permeable, Winter Plant Cover (1.6m x 5m)

Heating pads





Too electric heating pads They are very useful to put cold days under our planters and promote heat. Most include thermostats to regulate the temperature.

RIOGOO 24 * 52 cm – Seedling Thermal Mat and Thermostat Controller 68-108 ° F Waterproof IP68 Digital Thermostat Controller (Thermal Mat + Thermostat Controller)

