And tariffs? For purchases within the European Union you will not need to pay them, you simply must take care of the VAT as in any other purchase, but nothing more. If you receive an SMS that tells you that you are pending payment, make sure it is not a scam that wants to steal your data or charge you.

Buying in countries of the European Union is the simplest option because you will buy it will be exactly the same as if we do it in Spain. The only difference between buying something in France and buying something in the nearest province is that you will have to pay (normally, although it depends on the brand and the store) plus shipping costs. But this is not necessarily the case and it is possible that you order to France or Italy and the shipping costs are free. It will depend, in this case, on the store. And, as we say, in all of them we must apply the corresponding VAT which is exactly the same as if we buy in Spain .

Depending on where you buy we have a series of taxes or others. The usual thing is that we do online purchases from stores in our own country But there are many brands that are not in Spain and that do send us their products from Germany, from France but also from China or even from Los Angeles. What happens in these cases? What do we have to pay in customs or as taxes?

In China

Since July 1, 2021, purchases in China carry VAT. The European Union activated the mechanism on July 1, 2021 in which all purchases that arrive in the European Union will be subject to the payment of VAT. Until now it was not like that and we could buy on AliExpress or any other online store and was exempt if the order was up to 22 euros. In addition, there were also other rules: between 22 and 150 euros there was no duty to pay, for example.

What happen? According to EU data, member countries lose around de 7,000 million euros for him “VAT fraud” from foreign countries. As we collected at the time of the news, AliExpress alone has a turnover of 2,000 million euros in Spain and there are more than 42 million orders a year.

To solve this problem there is now IOSS or, what is the same, Import One Stop Shop. In other words, it is a single window system in which the consumer will pay VAT in the purchase process and it is the platform or online store that must enter it at the Treasury at this window. We do not have to declare anything extra for purchases abroad, but it would be the same as if we buy within the EU, they must be made by those responsible for the stores.

What stores does it affect? At the moment we know that there are many Chinese stores that now include VAT in their purchases such as AliExpress, Alibaba, DealExtreme, DHGate, Gearbest and many others with which we are familiar. In addition, there is another requirement for them: all those with a turnover that exceeds 10,000 euros must have a VAT number in the corresponding country.

Of course, we must bear in mind that policies may change depending on the store. AliExpress indicates that the VAT on orders of less than 150 euros But when it exceeds 150 euros, the import process will be done in customs with the corresponding tariffs. On the other hand, other companies opt to send from warehouses that they already have located in Europe, for example.

In United States

Buying in the United States is usually less common than in other countries such as those mentioned above, but it is also an option. Of course, we generally need to resort to websites that allow us a forwarding service. What is this? Websites or companies that allow you to have an address in the corresponding country in which you are making the purchase. You send your order there and they “collect” it and forward it directly to you in Spain if that online store does not have an international courier service or the possibility of buying from the European Union. One of the advantages of these pages is that they automatically allow us to calculate the customs payment at the time of receiving the shipment and thus deciding whether or not it is worth it.

In the case of buying directly from an online store, it depends. It depends on the store. If you buy directly from Amazon, it will charge you the final price with the corresponding shipping costs but it does not charge a specific tax for the state in which you made the purchase, for example. But, as we say, it will depend on the store. Most stores will already include in the final price what it will cost you but it is possible that some websites will not do so and we will have to add the local tax of the specific state.

In any case, orders from the United States VAT also applies Following the rule used in China: all orders received in the European Union must have VAT payment that will vary depending on the type of merchandise or if it has a reduced or super-reduced VAT, but it will not matter if it is worth 20 euros or 45. In general, stores will mark it in its final price.

And customs? Duties must also be paid, regardless of taxes, but it will depend on the product and not always. In addition, generally we will also have to pay the management fees charged by the agencies, although it will depend on whether we do the management ourselves. It depends on the product and we can consult it from the website of the European Commission in the Taxation and Customs Union section. We choose the origin / destination and the code of the merchandise that we can find if we click on “explore”.