what to know and best Steam games, console ...

Beware of loot-boxes

As we said, these games are free, but they are nourished by integrated purchases. Some games have what are known as loot boxes or loot boxes. They are chests with random prizes that are acquired through payment. Many people with a predisposition to gambling end up hooked on this type of games because of these practices, which today are not regulated in our country and are even in video games intended for minors.

Best free simulators for PC and Mac

RaceRoom Racing Experience

This video game is available on Steam and is the best free game of driving simulation that you will find for PC. It has several tracks and a small number of cars with which you can play without paying anything for many hours. Of course, if you want to unlock more content, you will have to go through the box.

This title is intended to use a set of simulation steering wheel and pedals. It does not allow any type of arcade control, so operating the car with a controller can become difficult.

War thunder

War Thunder is practically the only flight simulator free-to-play from the market. It is not as ambitious as Microsoft Flight Simulator, but it is free. It’s about a massive multiplayer online (MMO) where we will control all kinds of fighter planes and we will face in a war against other players who will be our enemies. The video game is available for PC (Windows and Linux), Mac, Android, PS4 and Xbox One.

Fishing Planet

If you like fishing, but you do not live near the sea, this title will allow you to put yourself in the shoes of a fisherman amateur who will improve and invest his earnings in traveling the world in search of new waters and acquiring more fishing licenses. It is available on desktop consoles. Also on Steam, both for PC and Mac.

Investopedia

Many strictly simulated video games are used by players to learn in the real world. This is the case of driving simulation, for example. If playing is a waste of time for you, you may like Investopedia. It’s about a financial asset purchase and sale simulator. Playing with a virtual heritage, you can learn to buy and sell stocks or cryptocurrencies, adjust a stop loss or even manage the risk of your investment portfolio.

The simulator is web-based, so you can access the app both from your computer and from any iOS or Android terminal.

Best free to play simulators for iOS and Android

Bus Simulator: Ultimate

Buy a bus, settle in a city and take all kinds of trips to become a profitable company. This game is available on iOS and Android. It has a huge catalog of buses very realistic, based on real models and with very well done interiors. We will program our own road routes and we will drive the vehicle ourselves with the passengers on board. Their ratings they almost skim the top.

Truck Simulator 2018: Europe

If you prefer to drive without passengers, you can play this other title similar to Euro Truck Simulator, but for free. You will have to buy trucks and move goods from one point to another in Europe. Again, it is a smartphone game that is available on both Android and iPhone / iPad.

Car Mechanic Simulator: Repair & Tune Cars

In this game you will be inside a mechanical workshop. Customers will bring you all kinds of vehicles and you will have to repair them step by step, change parts or even modify them. Once you have changed the turbo, clutch or even the trocola gasket, you can test cars and do the kaffir for a while in your own private circuit. The ratings of the game are really spectacular, and you can play on iOS and Android.

PC: Simulator

Buy a PC by parts it is much cheaper than purchasing one already pre-assembled. The downside is that if you don’t have the right knowledge (or a trusted friend to help you out), save money by buying a Master Race it becomes an impossible mission.

Assembling a PC nowadays doesn’t have much of a mystery (well, Henry Cavill doesn’t think so), as putting the processor, memory, or PCI express cards on the motherboard is a piece of cake. Still if you want experiment and familiarize yourself with the hardware And the brands, this computer assembly simulator for iPhone and Android is more than enough to end up hiring you at PcComponentes.

Construction Simulator 3 Lite

This mobile game offers you up to 50 machines to build bridges, roads, buildings and skyscrapers. You will be able to handle cranes, excavators, bulldozers and trucks from the perspective of the cabin. The game is free, but to enjoy a complete experience, we will have to pay the fee to unlock machines and work environments.

Farming Simulator 16

This is an older version of Farming Simulator that is available to play for free. It’s a game of open world, available on the two mobile platforms with which we are going to work our land with all kinds of tractors and harvesters.