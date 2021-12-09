If your friend or family member is a true fan of the series, it’s not uncommon for their lightbulb to light up and they are scribbling plans for their next big heist.

From style Escape room , you will have to solve puzzles and challenges to show that you could have perfectly played the role of The teacher.

Nothing better for a fan of the series than to be able to put themselves in the shoes of their favorite characters. Therefore, the first gift that we propose is the game of The Money Heist

To methodically and stylishly plan that next big shot, nothing better than this notebook of The Money Heist. In addition, it is in format Bullet journal, so fashionable now among organization and productivity gurus.

La Casa de Papel, parts 1 and 2, on Blu-Ray

It is obvious that another of the best gifts for a fan of The Money Heist is being able to see your series again, whenever and however you want. With it you can relive the best moments of parts 1 and 2 and examine all the details in depth.

Tea we recommend the version in Blu-rayOf course, but it is also on DVD if it is the type of player the other person has. In addition, it is price tag right now.

Funkos from La Casa de Papel

It was inevitable, when one thinks of gifts, the option of the funkos.

Here we leave you the one of the teacher, but also we will have the rest of the band doing a little search, so you are spoiled for choice.

The cup of La Casa de Papel

A mug is always the most useful gift, at least for me, I am always breaking them half asleep.

Our recommendation is this that has a 3D relief design of the mask That our favorite band of robbers leads. Much better than the typical flat pattern that degrades in a short time.

The Great Quiz of La Casa de Papel

Let’s check if the person we’re giving is really a staunch fan. For that, we have the game of Great Quiz of La Casa de Papel.

The box is very original, shaped like a gold ingot, although it is true that it does not have special rules, they are 250 questions, divided into 6 topics, such as true or false, complete sentences, etc.

As you will see, there is a lot to choose from if you want to give to a fan of The Money HeistSo you no longer have an excuse to scratch your pocket for a good cause.

This article contains affiliate links. The Output can receive some commission if you buy something of what is here. However, no one has influenced, nor has they pointed a weapon at our heads to include anything. The truth is that it is weird, because basically 90% of the series consists of pointing each other over and over again, in a constant Mexican Stand-off.