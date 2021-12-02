And of course, we start with …

Therefore, this time we have tracked down some gifts that have style and are not the usual ones.

It is true that we could tell you to give him the movies (they are always releasing new versions that, now, they claim to be the definitive ones), or you could give him away funkos, of course. But it is quite likely that they already have all that, several times, in addition.

A 14 karat gold reproduction of the One Ring

Better than that fan of The Lord of the rings be very dear, because we are talking about a handmade ring of more than 250 euros.

Solid gold, the possibility of personalization and a great gift that you can find in this Etsy shop.

Travel posters with locations from The Lord of the Rings

We did not leave Etsy, because we have fallen in love with these posters of mythical places of The Lord of the rings.

The minimalist style is perfect for those who do not want to leave those fantasy lands, but also do not want their house to always look like a college room. Beautiful. Reason here.

Letter opener of Narsil, the legendary sword

So legendary it was the blade that cut off Sauron’s finger and stripped him of the One Ring in battle at the foot of Mount Doom. Forged by dwarves and wielded by Elendil and Isildur, Aragorn finds it in pieces.

Luckily, this letter opener reproduces it in its entirety and we won’t have that problem. And yes, it is a letter opener, the sword is not life-size, but it is not uncommon for a true fan of The Lord of the rings write them and still receive.

Tavern Mug The Trampling Pony

It’s not easy being a fan of The Lord of the rings. Or rather, It is not cheap to be a fan of The Lord of the rings. There are too many precious things that are worth a lot of euros.

Personally, and let’s not get into alcoholism issues, I have always loved this mug from the tavern The stomping pony. Frodo and his companions came to her hobbits looking for Gandalf, but they found Aragorn. Almost eighty euros for a piece of wood, metal and rope crafts.

Lord of the Rings chess game

There are many games based on the novels and it is likely that many fans have almost all of them. Therefore, we opted for something with style, which never goes out of style and is always elegant.

This chess set will face light and dark with beautiful and detailed figures.

Decoration candle holder with scenes from The Lord of the Rings

We liked it too, and it is not expensive, this decoration candle holder with die-cut sides that draw shadows on the wall with scenes from the book.

It is made of wood, so a bad idea to put a real candle, we already let you know. Put one of those electrics that do the same effect if you don’t want that to end as if Smaug had passed through there.

Moleskine Notebook The Lord of the Rings

If the person you are gifting is a true fan, they will probably scribble often in notebooks while smoking aromatic herb in a pipe. If so, this Moleskine notebook from The Lord of the rings it is ideal for you to write your fan fiction.

As you can see, good taste is not incompatible with geek and any of these options will make a great gift for a fan of The Lord of the rings.

This article contains some affiliate links. The Output could receive a commission if you buy a gift on Amazon, but it is obvious that that has not influenced what we have put, since the quality of everything you have seen is impeccable and we have only put the cream of the cream on you.