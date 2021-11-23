What to give for Christmas if you are a Star Wars fan

Compatible with all Apple Watch models and some Samsung watches, this product may be interesting for that fan of the saga who likes to wear all kinds of merchandising. Specifically, this model of the rebel alliance is one of the ones that has caught our attention the most, but they have available several models more, also of great quality and with official license.

We leave you below with our selection of gifts that will conquer any Star Wars fan. Ideal for future gifts from Santa Claus and the Three Wise Men. Take aim!

Silicone molds

This set contains eight trays of food grade silicone to be able to make ice, chocolates, soaps or whatever comes to mind. The designs are very varied, as we can create droids, ships, characters and even Han Solo frozen in carbonite.

Cookbook: Star Wars A la carte

If you know someone who, in addition to being a Star Wars fan, loves cooking, this book is the perfect gift. Star Wars A la carte: 40 Recipes from a Galaxy Far Far Away, is a very interesting cookbook in which Thibaud Villanova has captured his vision of how he imagines the gastronomy of some of the most famous planets in the saga. There are recipes of all difficulties and they are illustrated with high quality photos.

Flexo Tie Fighter

This flexo is powered by USB and can be perfectly adapted to a room where there are already all kinds of Star Wars figurines.

Princess Leia T-shirt

Don’t mess with this princess. Leia has always been an icon of strength, courage and feminism, so this vindictive shirt is more current than ever. It is available in three different sizes and both the print and the material on which the image is printed are of high quality.

Electric Salt and Pepper Shaker Kit Lightsaber

The perfect accessory to give your dishes a touch of light or darkness. Are two electric salt and pepper mills shaped like a lightsaber. It is also officially licensed by Disney.

Star Wars home entrance mat

It is not surprising that the person you want to gift already has a house full of Star Wars figurines and other merchandising products. For that reason, this last gift that we propose is ideal, since it will be left out of the same providing service. There are many different models, but we stick with the one from Darth Vader and with the little one Baby yoda.

The links in this article are part of our agreement with the Amazon Affiliate Program and could bring us a small commission with your sales (without ever influencing the cost you pay). Naturally, the decision to publish them has been freely made under the editorial criteria of El Output, without attending to suggestions or requests from the brands involved.