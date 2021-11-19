Now you can step into the shoes of one of the great houses and dispute supremacy in Arrakis with Dune imperium. A board game that collects all the flavor of the novels and the film.

One of the attractions of Dune is his exciting political plot . Great noble houses fight for control of the universe, conspiring in a council, the Landsraad, full of betrayals and lies.

Christmas is approaching and we are all trying to find the perfect gift for our own. If you are fond of the universe of Dune (It does not matter if you are from the novels or the recent movie set in Arrakis), you can buy …

In fact, and as a curiosity, the game came out before the film (due to the delays suffered by this) and gutted with his design what some characters would be like.

Dune, illustrated version

If you want someone to read the novel and finally have someone else to discuss it with, it is best to give the illustrated version of Dune. A luxury edition with spectacular drawings. Undoubtedly, a gem of a collection that cannot be missing in any library.

It is the ideal way to begin to enter the saga, since it makes the story more enveloping, getting into it thanks to the illustrations.

A map of Arrakis to decorate

Nothing better than showing a taste for Dune what to hang a map of Arrakis in the living room and contemplate where the spice that moves the universe comes from.

A whole work of craftsmanship, made with love and that you can find in this etsy shop.

Dune Funkos

They had to leave, because there are funkos of everything, so Dune it couldn’t be less. From Baron Harkonnen, to the noble Atreides, you have a whole gallery of protagonists to give away those that the person you want to give as a gift likes the most.

An artisan Gom Jabbar to put on the neck of your enemies

The Gom jabbar it is a needle poisoned with a deadly substance, used as evidence by the Bene Gesserit. In the recent film we can see how Reverend Mother Gaius Helen Mohiam uses it with the young Paul Atreides.

And now, any fan can imitate her with this Gom jabbar artisan in modernist style. Quite a “bargain” to give away for just over 150 euros.

And if it sounds crazy to you, on the product page you can see how a lot of people have bought it and are delighted. It must be that it works well.

As you can see, if you are a fan of the intrigues in Arrakis, this Christmas you can take advantage of these gifts set in Dune and look great.

