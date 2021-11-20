What to give a Zelda fan for Christmas

This accessory is the light that every Link fan should have on their nightstand. It can also be placed on a shelf and give a little ambient light or simply remain as an element of de decor . It can be powered by both AAA and USB batteries.

A good Zelda fan worth his salt knows how to play the ocarina like Link. And if not, it is never too late to learn.

This ceramic model has 12 slots, it is made of ceramics with blue enamel and has a great finish as well as a gorgeous sound quality. It also comes with its own sheet music booklet for us to play a few songs. Can be used simply as an element decorative, but it is fully functional.

Game & Watch Legend of Zelda

One of the most exclusive what can be done this christmas is the fresh out Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda. It is a retro style console that includes the three classic games of the saga. Is a limited edition which has been launched on the occasion of the franchise’s birthday. It will not last long, so as soon as it is finished being marketed, it is possible that it becomes a collector’s item.

Urban Backwoods Hoodie

This blue sweatshirt contrasts nicely with the gold logo of the triforce. It is available in sizes from S to XXL and is made of cotton (80%) and polyester (20%).

Legend of Zelda metallic water bottle

Metal bottles have come back into fashion in recent years. In this case, this half-liter stainless steel bottle is a gift that any fan of The Legend of Zelda can fall in love with. Have a design really spectacular, with a kind of He drew It looks like handmade.

One of the common goals of every self-respecting geek is to go to a wedding (or even get married) using cufflinks from the franchise they like the most. Giving away this pair of twins, you will be making it easier for someone to fulfill their dream.

Skyward Sword Joy-Con set

Another very attractive gift if your friend or relative is a fan of Zelda can be the new set of Joy-Con for Nintendo Switch with customization of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword.

Triforce cap

This green cap with the embroidered Zelda logo can be worn both to decorate as to dress like a true fan of the Nintendo saga. In the description it says it is for children, but the truth is that it is a unisex size for adults. The materials are well selected and the finish of the cap is of great quality.

Zelda Pixel Paintings

In the Cuadros Pixel store you can find a good collection of artisan paintings laser cut and assembled by hand recreating different scenes from Zelda. Perfect for decorating the wall (or bookshelf) of any fan proud of their love of the franchise. And they are also with a discount. Take advantage of.

Music Box

Finally, this decorative box It can be quite a detail if we have to make a gift to a Zelda fan in an invisible friend, for example. It is a small wooden box that will play the melody of The Legend of Zelda when we turn the crank. There are several models depending on the melody that we look for. It is a really original gift.

