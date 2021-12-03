However, if we want them to last us and always look like new, nothing better than giving away a cleaning kit premium.

I will not deny that the weak point of this shoe is its cleanliness. Sometimes it is complicated and it will depend a lot on the material from which the shoes are made, because they can be made of fabric, rubber, leather … and all that at the same time, even with touches of plastic.

With dresses, with jeans, even with a suit … Sneakers go with everything and are for any occasion. Therefore, for fans of this type of footwear, the best gifts are …

The one that works best is this one from the Crep brand.

It consists of a pig hair brush, a special cleaning solution, a microfiber cloth and the case to store everything. With that, you can clean any material of sneakers and that it is like new.

The Nike Dry Fit Acd 21 Men’s Pant

If the fan is male, nothing better than combining the shoes with these Nike Dry Fit Kpz sports pants.

With the hem of the trousers raised in the latest fashion, you can show off the sneakers, show your taste in them and that stand out.

The pants are comfortable and of quality, as it is usually in Nike.

The Nike Sportswear Essential W Women’s Pant

If we have to give to a fan of women’s sneakers, we lean again for Nike and its trousers model Sportswear Essential W.

Again, the raised hem design will make the shoes stand out and, the advantage of these models that we are showing you is also that always go with everything

Basketball Shoe Patent Foil Pack

If you’re a true fan of slippers, you won’t want to show your style just on your feet, but throughout your home.

For that, nothing better than this pack of foil with basketball shoe patents. We like the beige version, which looks more vintage and stylish on any wall and decoration.

Of course, they are the sheets, but without a frame, do not get carried away by the photos.

Modular shoe organizer

All enthusiasts have too many sneakers out there. Therefore, a good gift is always an organization module of footwear.

We like this one, because with their black and white variants, they can fit into virtually any décor style. Its minimalist and unobtrusive design will also highlight what is important, the shoe collection.

In addition, it seems quite inexpensive, all advantages.

Sports backpack with special compartment for sneakers

If there is something that a true fan of sneakers does not want, it is for them to go, in any way, in the backpack.

This is why this multifunctional sports bag is ideal for keep shoes separate from other clothing and protected.

Forget about sticking the smell of sweat on them, getting dirty or other things dirty.

As you can see, there are many options to give to shoe fans other than buying another pair. We know that they are very special in that and it is something personal, so, with these other gifts that we have given you, you will always be right.

This article contains affiliate links. The Output can obtain a small commission if you buy something of what we have commented to you. However, at no time has any brand with the checkbook come to influence what we have put. It’s all due to the love / obsession for sneakers.