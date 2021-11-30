What to give a Fortnite fan for Christmas

Jenga is a classic among board games, but the Fortnite version it can be even more fun. The tower has three different parts, with the three materials that we usually use in the video game (wood, brick and metal). Each turn, we will have to spin one roulette , who will tell us what material we must remove from the tower and how many levels should our character climb. If a player throws the tower, he loses, but the one who manages to take his character to the top also wins.

Christmas, that time of cold, illusion, family … And socks! Is it possible to survive a Christmas period without getting a free pair of socks? It is the typical easy gift that everyone needs, and that forms the trident together with the scarf and the wool hat.

Well, these socks have the design of various stickers from the video game and are thick enough to be worn with winter boots.

Hoodie

This simple sweatshirt is available in all sizes that you imagine. You can also choose between 6 colors available, although we really liked this azure blue model.

Fortnite Drawstring Bag

This is the typical basic backpack to go to the beach, the pool, the field or even go out to do sports. There are several models with different characters, and this time we have chosen that of Skull trooper.

Joy-Cons Fortnite Edition

A new set of controls Joy-Con for Nintendo Switch They never hurt, and less if they are from the Fortnite edition. In addition to a very cool design of Banana, the kit includes a code to redeem for 500 game V-Bucks, which we can exchange for any skin in the store.

Monopoly Fortnite

Fortnite has a lot in common with Monopoly, and Hasbro hasn’t missed an opportunity to make a unique game. The Fortnite edition of Monopoly change some mechanics, as, for example, money becomes the health of our character. You will also have to flee the storm in a new mechanic that differs from the traditional game of finance.

Robe to be at home

This gown is available in two designs and it will prevent you from being defeated by the cold of the storm in these winter months. It is quite cozy and soft. It is also available in various sizes.

This post includes affiliate links to Amazon. The Output could receive a commission for them, but it will not affect the price you pay for your purchases. The decision to include these products has been made freely, by editorial criteria and without responding to any type of request by the mentioned brands.