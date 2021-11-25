Doing a historical analysis, we can see that salary increases tend to be between 1 and 2 percentage points above inflation. In this case, with the data we have for the end of the year, in which inflation is above salaries, we could translate it as a direct impact on the pocket of our employees.

That is, if the forecast increase stays the same, it will not be enough to cover the rise in prices. Therefore, if this year a loss in people’s purchasing power began to be noticed, next year will not be the exception.

Considering the above, companies necessarily have to review their budgets on the new exceptional increase that they will have to consider giving next year, to try to recover the loss of purchasing power that workers will be having.

On the other hand, although we could discard the idea of ​​a massive return to the offices, the concept of “flexibility” will be playing an important role, not only will it be defined as “where do your collaborators work from?”, Rather, the concept will evolve to answer five questions:

1) what is the work being done?

2) when does it have to be executed?

3) who has to do it?

4) how does it have to be carried out? and

5) from where does it have to be done?

When corporations manage to incorporate the concept by answering these five questions, they will be able to define more clearly what the return to their work centers will be like. In the same way, it is important to understand the types of profiles that exist in the market:

First would be that of online positions, which are those plant workers who, realistically, never worked in modality home office. Other actions were taken such as staggered schedules or perhaps different shifts were opened, but, ultimately, they could not stop. Consequently, for this group there will be no return, because they never left.

The second It is that of administrative positions, where many of us do begin to work from home. Here, a strategy must be made in which it is considered who is vulnerable, either because of conditions (such as diabetes or obesity), or because they have vulnerable people under their care, choosing to choose those who have a lower risk.