To these advantages with which the government arrives at Sunday’s elections, it is added that, even with the opposition’s call to participate, abstention could remain at high levels, between 40% and 50% of voters, according to polls. .

“After three years of calling the boycott, now, without a compelling reason, people are being called to vote,” says political analyst Yvan Serra, executive director of the consulting firm Metropinión, in Caracas. “It is probable that many people decide not to attend because they do not want to be involved in fraud.”

Another aspect that could weaken the opposition’s chances is that it will go to the polls without single candidates to contest the governorships and mayors.

“At a general level, the government has 20% of the population that supports it, the opposition with 60% and there is a remaining 20% ​​not interested in politics who will not vote,” said Seguías. “With these numbers, it is assumed that the opposition would sweep the elections, but that will not happen because Chavismo found some good allies who were in charge of dividing it: in some states up to five candidates will be presented to face the government candidate.”

Those divisions, added to abstention levels that are presumed to remain high, are putting the opposition’s victory at risk even in important states that it currently governs.