What to expect for Axie Infinity in 2022?

Sky Mavis, the firm behind Axie Infinity, has presented its roadmap announcing what it is preparing for 2022.

The Sky Mavis developer team is focused on the sustainability, growth and long-term success of the ecosystem.

Last december 9 Sky mavis, the Axie Infinity development team, public the next updates to be made in December where he offered a vision of what the community could expect for 2022.

Where is Axie Infinity at?

Before evaluating where the project that has conquered the world of NFT games is headed, it is important to understand where it is.

In this regard, according to Sky Mavis, Axie Infinity is close to reaching 3 million members with record use of its products, and it is that, during the month of November, the project saw how more than 500, thousand new Axie holders were joined around the world.

In fact, public metrics of the player Maxbrand99, show that gamers are fighting and raising Axies at a breakneck rate, a good thing for the game as we have noted in other posts the long-term sustainability of Axie Infinity is in the entrance of new players.

Likewise, this growth in users and activity together with the launch of its own DEX, known as Katana, has stimulated the use of the Ronin blockchain. It is so, currently the volume of transactions on its own blockchain has increased 4 times the number of daily transactions on Ethereum.

So, taking into account the key metrics, Sky Mavis is gearing up for what could be a great 2022.

What are the plans for the future?

According to the Axie Infinity Roadmap, the following development plans are scheduled for 2022:

Land Gameplay Community Alpha

Start the AXS ecosystem (Governance, Play to Earn, Axie Infinity main release on iOS / Android

It will be the new game mode in which landowners can Lunacia SDK Alpha: It will consist, at least initially, of a map editor. With this development, players will be able to use the artistic resources of Axie Infinity to create their own games and experiences.

But, the question is: will it really happen? Recall that, for example, eAs regards Land, there have been delays. Initially in the Roadmap published in November 2020, the launch of the Alpha Community for Land was planned in the fourth quarter. However, after internal testing, Sky Mavis decided to delay this launch until 2022.

In this sense, it is very important to bear in mind that the Roadmap is only a guide and is not always rigidly adhered to. It is precisely for this reason that the monthly announcements of the developer team should be closely followed to obtain a closer to reality view of what the future of the project is.

Expectations for 2022

What could come to Axie Infinity in 2022 according to the latest update from the developers? According to him report, there are three key points that they will seek to develop during the next year and they are:

In search of a greater battle balance

Currently, there are an infinity of combinations that allow you to develop different strategies during battles, but there is a problem, and that is that some combinations can generate certain imbalances that translates into an unfair fight.

In this sense, the team of Sky Mavis has implemented various stability patches throughout the history of Axie Infinity.. However, the reality is that the last of these patches was implemented on 17 May 2021. From this date, The Axie Infinity community has grown exponentially so the reality is that 98% of members have never experienced a balance patch.

Certainly with season 19 of the PVP introduced a rebalancing patch that was based on the data the team had collected. They basically made changes that empowered certain cards and balanced the power of others. However, in the last update they claimed not to be satisfied with the results.

According to Sky Mavis, the goal is for each card to be distinct and powerful enough that all cards can be considered to have a balanced set of strengths and weaknesses. In this way, these patches of balance modify the characteristics of some specific Axies, either increasing or decreasing their attributes in search of balance.

One aspect that the community should take into account is that, pAchieving the balance that Sky Mavis seeks requires a process of constant evaluation and adjustment as needed. In fact, it is precisely for this reason that the team of developers have established their intention to involve the community in this process, particularly through a “Game Balance Council”, where renowned and higher ranked players will participate together. with the Sky Mavis team.

Thus, the developer team has reaffirmed its promise to maintain the stability of the game throughout 2022.

Land’s Metaverse

Land is Axie Infinity’s project in the Metaverse Since it will be the game where the community can build bases, gather resources and use different crafting mechanics to compete against others for control of Lunacia (the world of the Axies).

As previously noted, Within the Roadmap is the launch of this new game mode during the next year after being delayed by internal tests. In this regard, the Sky Mavis team has reiterated their commitment to deliver on what was planned and therefore have added talented game designers and artists to their team.

Likewise, they revealed one of the components that this next type of game will have: Buildings. These will consist of buildings that players can place on their Lands.

The relevance of this new form of gambling is that it is an essential part of the gambling economy and, therefore, of its long-term sustainability.

Advancement of the buildings in Land. Source: Axie Infinity.

New special effects for Axie battles

In the development report the team also offered a small glimpse of what could be the next special effects that will be able to be seen during the battles of Axies, however they did not offer more details about it.

Plans for Ronin and Katana

The Axie Infinity DEX, Katana, is only a month old since its launch and has managed to accumulate 409 thousand unique users, demonstrating your ability to succeed. The team also launched the Ronin mobile wallet, further opening up the Axie Infinity ecosystem to the public.

It is so, according to the last update, the developer team is working hard to prepare the launch of the RON token. This token will ensure that Ronin belongs to the community that uses it, but also ensures security and sustainability.

The team also revealed that small amounts of RON will be charged to pay network fees. However, it promises that the fees will be fractions of the previous fees on Ethereum. Even so, there is no set date for the launch of the token.

Long-term thinking

In a market that is in its initial phase of development such as NFT games, plans are not necessarily always fulfilled, in this sense, adjustments are very frequent and it is something that the Axie Infinity community should keep in mind.

With this in mind, it is important to know what the long-term thinking of the team is: Where do they want to take Axie Infinity?

Last december 8 Sky Mavis developer team public a report where it reiterates that the team is focused on the sustainability, growth and long-term success of the ecosystem.

Therefore, knowing that their community is diversified, they warn that the following should be taken into account:

Volatility will be part of the community. Again, it must be borne in mind that it is a nascent industry and, therefore, is susceptible to volatility, both due to internal and external factors. In this sense, the Axie Infinity community must be prepared for the ups and downs that will come in 2022 and beyond. The change will also be part of the routine, especially in terms of the usefulness of the Axies with the release of Battle v2 and Land. The team will not focus on taking quick, short-term action for the price of the tokens. The team’s goal is to create long-term value. Therefore, the price volatility in the tokens associated with Axie Infinity should be taken into consideration. And last but not least, the developer team cautions that this is a process of trial and error, which means that things will not always get done right. However, they promise to listen, learn and work hand in hand with their community.

Will Axie Infinity achieve the much desired sustainability? What are the community’s expectations for the future of the game?

