In Mexico, the number of disappeared is around 100,000 people, according to the National Search Commission. And in states like Michoacán, an average of five people a day disappear.

What about the Infonavit of a missing person?

In these cases, if Infonavit is not notified about the disappearance of the borrower, through a supporting document, the loan will continue to be active, accruing the corresponding interest.

To verify that your family member or friend is missing, Infonavit accepts the following scenarios:

The initiation of a preliminary investigation for the disappearance of the accredited person, within the local prosecutor’s office.

Presentation of a document before the National Human Rights Commission, for the disappearance.

Brief submitted to the Civil Judge for the declaration of absence of the borrower.

Requirements for the promotional extension of Infonavit

When the disappearance is verified, the housing institute can grant a promotional extension, valid for 12 months, but which can be renewed as many times as necessary, as long as it continues to verify that the borrower is still absent.

You must take any of the documents listed above to the Infonavit Service Center (Cesi) closest to the address, in original and certified copy.