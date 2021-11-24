What happens if I buy something and it is not delivered?

Profeco suggests the following steps in case your order that you made through the internet did not arrive on time:

Check and confirm from the date you placed the order and the estimated delivery date.

Identify all the means of contact of the company, as well as its commercial name, physical address, and contact in social networks if it has them.

Save screenshots and all kinds of records of the purchase you have made, such as the description, price, proof of payment, order confirmations, as well as messages

Profeco reminds that companies that sell products or services online have the same obligations to guarantee your rights as a consumer, as if they had been purchased in a physical store.

Report to Profeco you buy problems with your purchase online

In case you cannot reach an agreement with the company, you can call the following numbers:

* 55-55-68-8722

* 800-468-8722

WhatsApp

* 55-8078-0488

* 558078-0485

* 55-80-78-0344