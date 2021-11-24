What happens if I buy something and it is not delivered?
Profeco suggests the following steps in case your order that you made through the internet did not arrive on time:
- Check and confirm from the date you placed the order and the estimated delivery date.
- Identify all the means of contact of the company, as well as its commercial name, physical address, and contact in social networks if it has them.
- Save screenshots and all kinds of records of the purchase you have made, such as the description, price, proof of payment, order confirmations, as well as messages
- Profeco reminds that companies that sell products or services online have the same obligations to guarantee your rights as a consumer, as if they had been purchased in a physical store.
Report to Profeco you buy problems with your purchase online
In case you cannot reach an agreement with the company, you can call the following numbers:
* 55-55-68-8722
* 800-468-8722
* 55-8078-0488
* 558078-0485
* 55-80-78-0344