What happens if I buy something and it is not delivered?

Profeco suggests the following steps in case your order that you made through the internet did not arrive on time:

  • Check and confirm from the date you placed the order and the estimated delivery date.
  • Identify all the means of contact of the company, as well as its commercial name, physical address, and contact in social networks if it has them.
  • Save screenshots and all kinds of records of the purchase you have made, such as the description, price, proof of payment, order confirmations, as well as messages
  • Profeco reminds that companies that sell products or services online have the same obligations to guarantee your rights as a consumer, as if they had been purchased in a physical store.

Report to Profeco you buy problems with your purchase online

In case you cannot reach an agreement with the company, you can call the following numbers:

* 55-55-68-8722
* 800-468-8722

WhatsApp

* 55-8078-0488
* 558078-0485
* 55-80-78-0344