One of the riskiest investments in video games is that of steering wheels. Specifically, that of mid-high range steering wheels, which are the most expensive and we must weigh whether we are going to amortize them with their use. If we are habitual of the competitions in Gran Turismo Sport or we accumulate hundreds of hours to the recent Forza Horizon 5, the question answers itself even if it is 300 euros or more.

In my case, I bought the Logitech G920 a year ago on sale and barely used it, partly because I want to set up a table or chair to dock it firmly. But I know that in the long run I will put it to use. What does not mean, in any case, that I am fascinated to see from time to time some DIY online with which to make one to get out of trouble, very much in the style of the imaginative and surprising Nintendo Labo.

For sample, a button. There we have a PS4 flyer created with cardboard boxes and a series of rubber bands, using larger glue and scissors to complete the design and assembly process. All very homemade, without professional characteristics of the steering wheels that are sold in the market, but that works.

To highlight the attention to detail of the “furniture”, where the pedals are not lacking. And the whole game with the rubber bands attached to the control of the console, watching later how it adjusts the sensitivity of the stick and triggers. At least he has worked out a lot.

There is a difference between that wooden steering wheel and the first official PS5 steering wheel that was shown recently, which costs a whopping 700 euros, eh?