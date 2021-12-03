Now, what to do to be able to maximize it and stretch it as much as possible and make it really a happy Christmas gift. Like, always and I will not stop insisting on it, let’s set a budget, it really is the key to success for personal finance, no miracle formula or magic wand required.

Let us then start from it, to know precisely how much we will have as a bonus. It is important that we also analyze how we got to December in relation to our personal finances and then we begin to distribute.

I would highly recommend that we allocate a significant percentage, approximately 40%, for the payment of debts. To begin with, it is essential to prioritize them, from the largest to the smallest or the one with the highest interest, then you can use it to pay credit cards, personal, car or mortgage loans.

This will give you a break to avoid the famous January slope, especially if your debts get out of control or if you have good control, it is a good opportunity to reduce them and that you can finish your obligations sooner, particularly when they deal with auto or mortgage loans.

The next aspect to consider is to allocate another slice to savings and investment, 20%. During December, many financial institutions launch interesting product promotions that will allow you to enter the world of different instruments, which can range from a promissory note to the most sophisticated ones. Consider that by 2022 the retention rate for the returns paid by the financial system will drop, so it could be a great opportunity.

On the other hand, if you do not have coverage, be it medical, auto, home or life, it is a good time to allocate that part to an investment such as insurance. In truth, it is a great risk not to have them and also, it can represent a great detriment to our assets.

With the remaining 30% you can buy Christmas or Hanukkah gifts, give yourself that pleasure that you had pending, I would recommend that they be experiences that remain stored in the hearts and minds of your loved ones.