What to do to make pages load fast in the browser

Many tabs open

Something as simple could happen as we have too many tabs open. This will inevitably affect the performance of the browser and can be reflected in slowness when loading a web page. Sometimes we tend to open a lot of sites and leave them there in the browser.

The impact will depend especially on the characteristics of our team. There are devices that will better support having many pages open, while others can see how simply opening 8 or 10 sites at the same time slows down and we will not be able to load with good speed.

There is malware on the system

Of course the malware It can also be the cause of problems loading web pages and slowing down the process. It is very common to have malicious files hidden in the system if we do not take the necessary measures to be protected.

There are some viruses that, beyond affecting system performance, directly attack the browser. This will influence the loading speed of a web page. It can even compromise all the data that we send or receive when logging into online services or making a purchase.

Yet another reason is to have the outdated browser. If we do not have the latest version of Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox or any program that we use, we will not make the most of the available resources and we may have problems loading web pages.

In addition to causing speed problems when loading a website, we must bear in mind that if our browser is outdated we can have vulnerabilities that put security at risk and be a problem even in May.

Downloads at the same time

Are you downloading things at the same time that you open a web page? This can certainly also slow down the loading of that site. It could hamper operation by consume limited resources in the system. This can happen if for example we have a P2P download or we are downloading something from the cloud.

Everything will also depend on the connection we have. It is not the same to be downloading files with a symmetric 500 Mbps fiber optic connection than with ADSL. In the latter case, it is where we could have more problems as soon as we squeeze the connection a little more than necessary.

Connection failures

One more reason why there may be problems loading a web page is that the Connection not work well. If we are connected by Wi-Fi, it may be that the signal arrives weak and that causes it to not be able to connect correctly to the servers of the website and have a slow response.

Wired networks, although less common, can also have problems of this type and also affect the loading of a web page. We will have to control that the connection is adequate.

Steps for a website to load fast

After explaining the main reasons that can affect the loading speed of a web page, we are going to give some essential tips to make it go better. We can do all this on any device and operating system that we use in our day to day to surf the net.

Something fundamental is to always have updated the system. This also includes any programs that we use. In this way we can access the latest improvements and achieve higher performance. It is what will allow us to correct problems that may appear.

But beyond getting it to work well, you also have to take into account the importance of updates in order to protect security. This will help us to correct any possible vulnerability that could be the entry of viruses and threats.

Maintain computer security

Following the thread of what we mentioned, to prevent a web page from loading slow it is also convenient increase security of the team. Here we can mention the importance of having a good antivirus, such as Windows Defender, Avast or Bitdefender, to name a few widely used examples.

In addition, we can have other programs such as firewalls or even add-ons for the browser that will also help improve security and reduce possible problems that may appear.

Control the browser

The browser It is the fundamental piece for a web page to load correctly. We must control it and make it work as well as possible. What do we mean by this? For example, reduce the number of extensions installed, use a program that is secure and stable, or reduce the load of open pages.

In many cases, speed problems when browsing come from the browser itself. If we see that after installing an add-on or touching something in the settings it has started to malfunction, we can always go back to the default values.

Optimize connection

This point is important, since a bad Internet connection can be the cause of slow loading of the pages. We can try to use Wi-Fi repeaters, Mesh systems or PLC devices that can help bring the connection from one place to another in the house and not have problems.

Especially we must optimize the connection if we connect through Wi-Fi networks. It is in this way that more complications tend to appear and have bugs that prevent websites from opening correctly.

Avoid conflicts with other programs

Especially if you use apps like a VPN, you may have some bad configuration and that is generating conflict. This will cause the Internet connection in general to slow down or affect a specific program, which in this case would be the browser.

Any application that we have installed and that connects to the Internet must be carefully reviewed. Even some security programs, which are necessary for proper operation, can sometimes run into problems and cause these conflicts that we mentioned. An example is the firewall, which could be affecting Chrome or Firefox.

Centralize network use

On the other hand, we must concentrate connectivity on the device with which we are browsing. We saw earlier that one cause of slow web loading is downloading files from the cloud, for example. If we avoid making use of the connection from other devices, we can make it load faster.

This especially we must apply when the connection is limited. For example, if we have ADSL and the bandwidth is not enough to allow downloads at the same time we are surfing the net.

In short, these are some important questions that we must bear in mind when we have problems when loading a web page. It may slow down for different reasons, as we have seen, but we also have at our disposal some recommendations that we can put into practice.