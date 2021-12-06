After you have done this, you will try retrieve the document where you were (if you were simply opening it you will not have to worry about it and if you think it is not something occasional you should take the necessary measures to solve it.

Retrieve documents

If you were in a document and you haven’t saved it, try get it back. When you opened Word, on the left, a copy could have been saved that you have the possibility of recovering. In automatic document recovery, click on the last saved version that appears and open it. Check if you have recovered it, or at least part of it. You have to bear in mind that sometimes the work of the last minutes can be lost.

If the self-healing and you want to see if it has been saved, you can go to the location of the file. Just go to Word, Options, Save and browse the file location. Look what’s there. There are also programs that promise to perform this function, although be careful what you install to prevent a cybercriminal from taking advantage of the opportunity to access your computer or data. Better try the other ways, and if you are going to install a program that is safe.

How to avoid losing documents

If you want to prevent your documents from getting lost, or at least as much as possible, there are two functions of the text editor program that you should know.

so that the document is saved from time to time in case it suddenly stops working or hangs without you being able to save it. It is an interesting function because you do not have to be manually recording frequently, although we recommend that you save from time to time or when you have included important information in case something happens, do not lose all your work. Activate the autosaved. If you have OneDrive, you will be able to access the automatic save every few seconds. You just have to hit this function and make sure that your documents are saved frequently when you are using them. With this additional function you will be much better assured of recovering your data if something happens.

Auto repair

Microsoft has its own repair function for the software suite that allows you to solve problems when your programs do not work, such as when Word does not respond. In this case, you will have to go to the Applications and features section (in settings) and search for Microsoft Office. Once this is done, you have to click Modify and confirm the control question. If you don’t remember it, you will have to change it.

When you have done this, you will see a window in which you can choose to add, remove features and repair the entire package. give to repair everything and once it is finished, the program will open without problems.

There is also the automatic repair of problems that will open itself when the program has not been completely closed, which is the one we have mentioned to recover documents, since it automatically recovers the unsaved ones. This will help you to recover the lost files, if possible, after the automatic recovery that you can access from Windows.

Solve problems

Sometimes just waiting and turning on automatic recovery is not enough, so you need to check what is causing the problems and look for the best solution in each case. For this reason, we will discuss some of the things you can do to make your document editing program work correctly when it is not responding and you have no way to open it.

You can try all the solutions or go directly to what you think may be the cause of the problem. Once you have done it, check if it works or still does not respond, in which you will have to try something else. We will discuss some of the solutions to the most frequent problems that make Word unresponsive.

With antivirus

Some external antivirus can give problems with the text editor causing it to not respond when you try to start or not to open when you want to start using it. This is usually because they do not detect your frames or plugins, so they block them. You can try the option to remove the add-ons that we will talk about or directly check if it is the antivirus.

Go to the protocol of your antivirus to see if it has really blocked the program or any of its add-ons. If not, anyway, try disable it and open Word. If the problem has been fixed it may be because of that. Try to enable it in your security software.

Start safe mode

You can start the program in safe mode, where only documents will be viewed without macros, custom icon bars, add-ons, or autostart programs. You can do it by pressing the Crtl key when clicking on the program icon to make it open or you can also go to run and use the safe command. To run, you will have to use Win + R and then write WinWord / safe on the screen and click OK.

You can do the same with other programs in the Windows office suite if you have problems and want to start safe mode to see if this may be the cause. For example, if you find the same problem in Excel or others.

Controllers

This may sometimes be due to incompatibility with the system drivers. Therefore, you must go to the start menu and device manager. If you are looking for the printing machine, which is the one that usually gives problems in many cases, you will go to it and give it to Uninstall or update the driver. If you think this gives problems, uninstall, if you think they are the drivers, update and search for them automatically. If you think it is due to another driver, take the opportunity to update it.

You can also update the Office suite if it is not up to date. You just have to go to Windows Update and it will tell you if there is something new.

Remove plugins

You can remove the add-ons if it works in safe mode as it may be due to a problem with the add-ons. To do this, you have to go to File, Options and there go to add-ons. You have to give to Manage COM add-ins and go. They will all appear and in Manage you can select several options. You just have to remove the check mark from the installed plugins for it to work without them. If you accept and restart Word, this problem could be solved.

If you want, what you can do is remove the add-ons one by one until you know which one is causing problems to continue using the others. Also, if you want to continue using this, you can look for a more recent version and check if it works correctly. You can uninstall it if you want or wait for a new update, if there isn’t one.

Delete Normal.dotm

Sometimes, and it may have happened to you, the problem may be due to the template Normal.dotm which is the one used for documents in which default styles and other settings are saved. If there is an error in it, such as accidentally saving something, the program may not work. Therefore, to solve it, what you have to do is delete it. You can change its name to another and thus when Word opens a new template will be created. Of course, if you have customized formats or any other setting, it will be lost, so you will have to do it again.

Access it to change the name or recover your settings. You have to go to the file tab, open and go to C: UsersusernameAppDataRoamingMicrosoftTemplates. To edit it, you open the template and make the desired changes, and then click to save. Yes you change his name or move it around, a new one will be created. And this is the most suitable solution in this case.

Re-install

The most radical solution in this case is uninstall Word and reinstall it. It may be difficult for you to find the problem and yet it is solved with a new installation. Before taking this step, we recommend that you try everything else, since this should not be the first option, but if all else fails, you can try doing it.

You just have to go to add or remove programs in the configuration of your computer and give Word and remove. Then you go back to the official Office website and download the version of Word you had, and if necessary you identify yourself in it. Check that you will be able to access the service before uninstalling it to avoid being left without accessing its functionalities afterwards.