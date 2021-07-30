What to do if your laptop is plugged in but won't charge

Your laptop won’t charge? You plugged it in but the screen does not light up, nor does the charging icon appear. Before you panic,

What could be wrong? Between the wall socket and your laptop there is a world of possibilities of what might be failing. Some are easy to fix with a software tweak or a new battery, and others may require a visit to the repair shop or even a replacement. We go from the simplest to the complicated.

1. Is your laptop plugged in? Houston, we have a problem

Make sure the laptop is actually plugged in, check that the power outlet on the lap and the plugs in the wall are ok placed, test on different walls. If you have already opened your laptop make sure the battery is inserted correctly.

If this doesn’t work then we are sure there is a real problem with the power of the laptop; now it’s time to find out where the problem may be.

2. Are you using the correct port to connect?

Verify that you are using the correct port, the new USB-C standard allows for thinner devices, but it can also cause some confusion. Some manufacturers have chosen to make Certain USB-C ports are data only, so they won’t charge your device.

For example, the Huawei MateBook X Pro, they have two USB-C ports: one that can be used to charge or transfer data and one that is only designated for data transfer. Identify the correct one by a small icon on the side that indicates what it is meant to load.

Too, check that the input on your laptop is in good condition if it is loose or dirt has accumulated maybe there this problem. First, clean the port and reconnect, if it is loose it is time to visit a specialist to adjust it.

3. Could be the battery … or not

Open your laptop and check the integrity of the battery, if it is removable, take it out and press the power button for 15 seconds to drain the residual power from the device. Then, without returning the battery, plug in the power cord and turn on the laptop.

If your computer turns on correctly, that means the power adapter works and the problem is a dead battery. But, try reinstalling the battery, maybe it was just misplaced. If it doesn’t turn on, go ahead with the exam.

4. You changed the charger, that’s the problem

Check the power of the charger that came from the factory with your laptop; if it came with a 45W (or higher) charger to power it, A lower power charger can prevent the battery from draining while you use it, but it won’t be enough to charge your lap.

For laptops that do not charge via USB-C, it is best to stick with the original charger. Cheap, unbranded chargers can be dangerous, so if you have one of those, Try an official charger from your laptop brand.

5. The cable is what does not work

Touch the power cord and check it length and width, Pay attention to bent or abused places to check for kinks or breaks. Also check the ends for broken connections, or burned spots that may have been bitten by a pet or crushed. If you find one of these indications, the problem may be here, try another original cable and check it.

6. Could it be a problem with the configuration?

If your lap is still on check the settings in WindowsFor example, setting the battery to turn off when the battery level drops too low, or setting the low battery level to too high a percentage, can cause “the problem” and be resolved.

For it, in the search engine type “Power and sleep settings” and click it, then click Additional power settings and click Change plan settings and visually verify that they are all configured correctly. The easiest way to solve it is to restore the power profile to the default settings.

If none of this fixes the problem, at least you already have an idea of ​​where it is going and what you need to solve it. If your laptop requires going to the workshop you already have an advantage by ruling out possibilities to identify the problem.