Having a big penis can be the dream of many, but it can also be the nightmare of many. And, despite the fact that the hackneyed myth that “the bigger the better” continues to swarm through our minds, there are times when not, size is not an advantage.





How long is a “normal” penis?

(When we say “normal” we mean the statistical mean, to the average penis size according to studies.)

15 centimeters? 16? These are usually the answers I hear when I ask my patients what they think the average penis size is. And no, they are not those measurements.

A macro review of 17 studies (with a total of 15,500 men) revealed that the average is lower than many think. Specifically:

At rest: 9.16 centimeters.

Erection: 13.12 centimeters.

The measurements obtained at the extremes, that is, the largest and smallest penises those they encountered were 21.2 centimeters and 4.8 centimeters respectively.

But what is “too big”?

In addition to the obvious, of a penis whose size is well above that average we mentioned, considering a very large penis sometimes has a bit of subjective perception.

For example, some women may consider that their partners have huge penises because they feel discomfort when having sex.

And while it is true that this may be the case, that is, that effectively the penis is overwhelming, we can also be facing a case of dyspareunia: for example, if during a meeting there was not a good excitement, the penetration may cause discomfort, which can lead us to anticipate that this may happen again in the following occasions (attributing it to the size penis).

The anticipation of pain causes the muscles of the vagina to contract which can cause pain during penetration. This opens a vicious circle that feeds itself and that is not caused by the size of the penis.

The truth is the vagina, when there is excitement, dilates, that is, it becomes more flexible and can be adapted to different sizes.

If your partner has a big penis …

If Samantha Jones herself, from Sex and the City, surrendered to an XXL specimen, is it that all is lost? No, don’t worry, you don’t have to run away: there are a few things that you can – that you can – do to make things go … smoothly.

Relax . This seems like a no-brainer, but in the case of encounters with size XXL members it is especially important. If you are tense, or not completely relaxed, your muscles will be too, and therefore it will be more difficult. Sex is not a competition or a scoring event for the Olympics. So calm down, the thing is to enjoy … and if not, then we better leave it.

. This seems like a no-brainer, but in the case of encounters with size XXL members it is especially important. If you are tense, or not completely relaxed, your muscles will be too, and therefore it will be more difficult. Sex is not a competition or a scoring event for the Olympics. So calm down, the thing is to enjoy … and if not, then we better leave it. Excitement : you have to dedicate the necessary time (the one that each one needs) to the -badly called- preliminaries, to touch, lick, rub … whatever you like and that makes you reach a high level of arousal . Why? To begin with, because arousal is already pleasure, because the more aroused the more likely you are to have a powerful orgasm and because with arousal the vagina dilates, the muscles become more flexible (less rigid) and this, obviously, facilitates penetration.

: you have to dedicate the necessary time (the one that each one needs) to the -badly called- preliminaries, to touch, lick, rub … whatever you like and that makes you reach a high level of arousal . Why? To begin with, because arousal is already pleasure, because the more aroused the more likely you are to have a powerful orgasm and because with arousal the vagina dilates, the muscles become more flexible (less rigid) and this, obviously, facilitates penetration. Lubrication – Lack of lubrication can make penetration very annoying and even do real damage. Good lubrication will make things easier (and you will also feel more pleasure in general). Always remember to use water-based lubricants, specific for penetration, to avoid infections and condom breakage (oils, for example, can cause these little things, and better than not, right).

– Lack of lubrication can make penetration very annoying and even do real damage. Good lubrication will make things easier (and you will also feel more pleasure in general). Always remember to use water-based lubricants, specific for penetration, to avoid infections and condom breakage (oils, for example, can cause these little things, and better than not, right). Be careful with the postures : to avoid that the penetration is too deep and causes you discomfort, it is best to opt for positions in which you have control over it. You on top, like an Amazon, or in the missionary position, placing a cushion or pillow in the lower area of ​​your back, are positions that allow you to control the depth of penetration. However, in what is known as “doggy posture” it is easier for him to hurt you because the penetration is deeper.

: to avoid that the penetration is too deep and causes you discomfort, it is best to opt for positions in which you have control over it. You on top, like an Amazon, or in the missionary position, placing a cushion or pillow in the lower area of ​​your back, are positions that allow you to control the depth of penetration. However, in what is known as “doggy posture” it is easier for him to hurt you because the penetration is deeper. All no thanks . If the penis is “very” long, it can cause discomfort, so one option that some choose is to place a kind of “stop” on the penis to prevent it from “entering whole”, like a rolled bandage (be careful not to tighten it too much penis). In addition, some specialized stores sell penis rings that can be used as a marker, as a “no-go” line.

. If the penis is “very” long, it can cause discomfort, so one option that some choose is to place a kind of “stop” on the penis to prevent it from “entering whole”, like a rolled bandage (be careful not to tighten it too much penis). In addition, some specialized stores sell penis rings that can be used as a marker, as a “no-go” line. Condom … your size. If the penis is very large, a standard condom can be annoying, but there is also the risk that it will break: when squeezed, it is not placed well and there is air that can end in rupture. In the market there are condoms of different sizes, find the one that best fits you!

Be that as it may, always keep in mind that sex is not just penetration, there are a thousand things – wonderful – that we can do and that we really like, so let’s not get obsessed with penis size: you can have a great time in bed. .. whatever size it is.

Images | Unsplash.com