When our mobile gets wet, one of the first steps will be go running to dry it outside . To do this, the best thing to do is to take a kitchen towel or some type of absorbent napkin to be able to eliminate all the drops and rest of water that the phone could have in its different slots. Thus, we will prevent it from entering your panel. However, we will also have the possibility of disassembling the device, in order to dry each of its components. But, if in your case you do not have great knowledge to proceed to disassemble it, it is best to go to a specialized technician who is in charge of doing it.

Nowadays, more and more mobiles specify that they are water resistant , but they are up to a point, since they are not capable of withstanding any type of immersion. Even with the passage of time, they will lose their protective properties, so there will come a point where water ends up entering, contrary to what one might think. Therefore, if after getting your phone wet you have seen that water has entered the interior of its panel, this is what you should do immediately.

If you do not come to our rescue, we will have to act on our own, and as soon as possible. More than anything, because if we don’t get to work quickly, we may never get recover phone screen , finally having to go to a technical service to repair the smartphone. So these are all possible solutions. Also, once we have done them, the problem may not end there …

Natural drying

Once we have dried it in a thousand ways on the outside, we can leave it in a warm place to dry completely. Of course, it would be better thanthe sun does not hit the screen directly, because we could only manage to damage the panel of the mobile device even more. Therefore, we will have to place it vertically, for the water to move in a better way outside and, above all, in a place where the sun is not directly hitting the screen.

Anti-humidity balls

This is one of the tricks that not all users get to know and that could even be more helpful than the classic strategy of using rice. We are referring to using the balls or anti-humidity bags. Surely they will sound familiar to you, since we can find them in different shoe or clothing boxes. Therefore, we must try to get these balls and put them in an airtight bag next to the wet phone.

Try alcohol

Another method that many people are unaware of, and just as effective for many occasions in order to remove all traces of water on the screen of a mobile, it will be wetting it with isopropyl alcohol. As impossible as it may be to believe, we will have to submerge it in another liquid in order to save its touch screen. And, thanks to alcohol, we will get any trace of moisture to evaporate. One of the positive points of alcohol is that, if they have high levels of purity, it evaporates without leaving a trace wherever it passes. However, we only have to leave it for a couple of minutes. And then we will have to remove the remains of the alcohol.

And the rice trick?

Although this classic method is more than proven that it can work wonders, the truth is that on different occasions it could be even worse leave the phone submerged in a bowl of rice. Everything will depend on whether when getting wet it has not caused any type of electrical short circuit inside.

Of course, if you want to try this trick, the advice we give you when putting it in rice is not to try to disassemble a part of the phone, even if it is possible. In this way, for example, without the case, the rice can be placed inside the phone more easily. Although, nowadays there are very few mobiles that allow us to disassemble them with the tools that we have at hand at home.

And despite the fact that rice contains some particles that allow it to absorb the moisture that has remained inside the mobile, in the long run we can get away with it. Well, as we said, it could be counterproductive because its grains can sneak into the mobile, causing the situation to get worse and damage the inside of the device. So we recommend you briefly.

After drying …

When we have completely dried it, and supposedly, there is no longer a trace of water or moisture on the phone screenThe truth is that the headache might not end there. Well, as we will see now, new problems may arise.

If the screen has spots …

In this case, it is a problem that is usually more common in mobile phones with AMOLED screens. One of the first reasons is because of the water. If it has gotten inside the panel, and it has not been able to dry well, it may have damaged any part of the screen causing a stain to appear. In this case, the color will normally be greenish. Therefore, we will have to avoid leaving the mobile in the sun or exposing it to inappropriate uses. In these cases, we will only have the alternative of going to a technical service.

Check the touch

If from one day to the next, the phone panel has stopped responding in a specific place, on one of its sides, or the entire screen, it is likely that it has been because of the water that entered her interior. It may have responded well at first, but from one moment to the next, it will probably stop working for us. Since its interior has been compromised. Although, in other cases, it may be because the phone’s touch has been miscalibrated. Therefore, we recommend that you restart the smartphone and calibrate the screen ourselves with the help of the application called Touch screen calibration that is available in the Google application store. Although, if it still does not work, it is likely that you will have to directly change the panel of the mobile.

Backup copy

When the time comes, we will have to assume that there is no going back and the phone will not have any kind of solution. So we will only have make a backup copy of the mobile. In the case of Android, we will have 15 GB of free space, thanks to our Google account, it protects us in the most complete way possible from not losing anything. So we will turn to Google Drive. Instead, for our multimedia files we will have to go to Google Photos.

To achieve this, we must go to the mobile settings> System. Then, go to the Backup section and tap on Create backup now. We can do this whenever we want to manually, although to make the automatic backup on Android we will only have to touch on the top option where it says ‘Backup in Drive’. If the screen does not work for you, we can always connect the terminal to the computer and transfer all the multimedia files that interest us.

But, if in your case you have an Apple mobile, the steps will always be the same. Therefore, you must enter the settings> Apple ID. Then, click on the iCloud option. Then, enter the Copy option in iCloud and, finally, activate the switch. In this way, a security backup of our phone will be automatically made. But, if the touch does not work, you will have to connect the device to a computer, download iTunes and make a copy of the phone on the computer.