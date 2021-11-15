In the event that we have made a change in the configuration, we must revert it to verify if this has corrected the error. In the event that we are unable to identify the cause of the audio not playing, it may be a specific problem that we can try to correct below.

That the sound does not work when we use Chrome is a relatively common problem that can be due to several reasons. For example, we may have accidentally muted our speakers or a particular website. It could also be because we have the audio settings disabled in the browser or a problem with the drivers. Any of these reasons may be the cause of the problem which causes it to cloud our user experience. Hence the importance of knowing the cause so that it can be corrected more easily.

This problem can be somewhat disconcerting for many users, as the browser should be able to allow the sound to play automatically. But the truth is that there are times where a problem can prevent the audio from playing correctly. Given this, it is normal to think about restarting the computer or the browser, but it is not always the appropriate solution.

How to fix the problem

In order to solve the problem, in previous versions of Chrome, it had a cleaning tool developed by Google that helped us to solve browser errors. Unfortunately it has ceased to exist, but instead we have other options.

Next, we are going to see a series of recommendations that we can follow to solve the problems in the browser.

Check speakers

Although it may seem obvious, there are problems that arise from silly situations that occur because we have not realized it. That is why this may be due to the fact that at some point we have been able to mute our speakers, which prevents us from hearing the sound from Chrome. Therefore, it is recommended that the first thing is to check that we do not have it silenced.

This is something that we can do on many occasions from the keyboard itself, as it has keys to raise and lower the volume, as well as to mute and activate it. We can also check it from systray, by clicking on the loudspeaker icon.

We can also check it opening the Volume Mixer by right-clicking on its systray icon. From here we see all the applications that play sound including Chrome. We just have to verify that the slider is 100% by moving it towards the top.

Enable website sound

There are times where the problem when listening to audio in Chrome is given because the website where it is played is located silenced automatically. And is that each browser tab can be muted so that we only hear the sound from a specific page. If this is the case, to solve it, it will be enough to activate the audio of the tab.

To do this, if we want to reactivate the page, just click with the right mouse button on the tab at the top of the window. This will make a drop-down menu appear where we must choose the option of “Activate website sound”.

Check the drivers

Another action we can take is to check that the sound drivers are working and are correctly updated. This is something we can do from the Device administrator Windows. To access it, simply select it from the drop-down menu that appears when you press the keyboard shortcut “Windows + X”.

Here we find the section of Audio inputs and outputs that we must deploy. Here we can see if there is a problem with the sound, being able to check if there is a driver in bad condition or if it needs an update. To do this, we right-click and select “Update driver”.

Check the audio settings

The Google browser offers us the possibility from its “Settings” menu to block or allow audio output from certain websites or to disable it completely. To change it, we must click on the three-point icon in the upper right part of the browser and select “Settings”. Later we click on «Privacy and security».

On the right side of the screen we click on “Site Settings” and at the bottom we select “Additional content settings”. Among the new options that appear we find the “Sound” section. Here we must mark the option “Sites can play sound”.

Use the problem solver

Microsoft’s operating system has its own problem solver for audio playback, which can be of great help in solving this problem. To access it, we must enter the “Configuration” section by pressing the keyboard shortcut “Windows + I”. Once here, click on “Update and security” and “Troubleshoot.” Now at the bottom right click on “Additional troubleshooters” and on the new page «Audio playback». Now we just have to click on “Run the troubleshooter” and follow the steps of the wizard.

Clear cache and cookies

Another action that can help us is clear the browser’s cache and cookies. To do this, click on the icon with the three dots in the upper right part (Settings menu) and click on «More tools» and click on «Clear browsing data».

In the new window at the top we find the “Time” section where we select “Since always”. Next we tick the boxes for “Browsing history”, “Cookies and other site data” and “cached files and images”. Once this is done we click on Delete data.

Reset Chrome

If, despite everything, we continue to have problems, we can choose to reset the browser settings. To do this, we access the configuration section by opening the page Chrome: // setting. Next, we scroll to the bottom and in the right column we select “Advanced Settings”. Finally, we click on the option “Restore the original configuration defaults”.

Reinstall Chrome

As a last measure, we can choose uninstall and reinstall the Navigator. To do this, press the keyboard shortcut “Windows + I”, which will open the “Windows Configuration” section. Later we click on «Applications» and in the next window we click on the Google Chrome application. Then we click on “Uninstall”. Once it has been completely removed, we proceed download it from their website and proceed to install it to see if the problem is solved.