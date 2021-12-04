Generally when we hear that we must protect ourselves from hackers we think of big companies, famous people or wealthy people. We do not believe that we too can be victims of pirates. So yes you suspect your phone was hacked, here we will show you some solutions.

What are the main risks of having a hacked Android cell phone?

Around the world, millions of people own a smartphone that they use for an infinite number of things. These phones can be a bridge for a hacker to access your personal and relevant information.

The point is that most people do not give the necessary importance to the safety of Internet browsing. Almost everyone believes that millionaire people have the danger or the risks of having a virus is for computers. However, smartphones carry the same risk.

When you are going to use any social network, most of the time you do it with your mobile device. A hacker who has access to your phone can access your app accounts to request some economic benefit from your contacts.

Another risk is that if you make a purchase using your phone, the pirate can make other orders that are charged to your account, producing a considerable loss of money. If you use a public Wi-Fi network, you must be careful with Sniffer, since they can take advantage of the fact that they use the same connection to enter the Android system of your mobile.

One of the biggest risks is that if all your computers are synchronized with the same Google account, the hacker can access your personal data, photos (whether they are compromising or not), bank accounts and other information that can be used against you.

How to know if your Android phone was hacked at some point?

Something very attractive and that can be seen as innocent are the messages that come to you offering a very big discount in a store or a gift that you supposedly earned. The message tells you that in order to use the offer or gift, you must enter an online address.

You should never do this, because it is always a means that the pirate uses to enter your Android system. Another thing to be cautious about is pop-ups. Although some are really harmless, since you have no way to verify it, it is best to close everything you have open on the phone.

Checking data usage of unknown apps

Another way to know if your phone has been hacked or has a virus is when the mobile starts to work very slow in a surprising way. This is because the processes that are carried out in the background are overloading the processor of your mobile, thus slowing them down. Since these processes are internal, you cannot see the changes until the phone slows down.

If you generally use the mobile data offered by your telephone company, it does not mean that you are more protected. A hacker or a virus can reach you in different ways. Something that can help you detect it are the peaks that you may present in your payment invoices.

This tells you that there may be generic named applications to go unnoticed and that they are consuming a large amount of mobile data. If so, you should check your phone’s connections for data usage and check the applications you use the most. If there are some that you don’t know, you should uninstall it immediately.

Observing battery usage

Hackers and Viruses Increase Disproportionately the cost of your phone’s battery. Phones manufactured in recent years have the ability to be used for a long time without draining the battery so quickly.

If you suddenly notice that your mobile is downloading faster than usual then you may have a piracy problem. Given this, you must go to the battery section of the phone’s settings and locate the battery use section. In it you can verify which are the applications that consume the most the power of your phone, if there are any with a suspicious name or that you have not downloaded then you must remove it immediately.

What should you do if your Android mobile is hacked?

If you are sure or suspect that your mobile has been hacked or has malware, then you must uninstall all applications or software that are unknown or have a suspected activity. This can be a possible solution, however, in all cases it is not effective.

Therefore, if you want to give your computer more protection, you should look for other tools that allow you to analyze the general state of the mobile, be it to detect a virus or a high-consumption application that you have not installed.

For this you can use your virtual store to look for an antivirus that you can install on your mobile and periodically analyze the system to clean it of any threats. Before installing it, it is good that you investigate how it works and look for the comments that other users make about it.

Another thing you can do is activate Google Play Protect, this is a service that provides protection to your mobile against malicious software. With it you can detect unknown applications and remove them in a few seconds.

How can you remove the hacking of an Android cell phone?

If you are still not sure that your phone is free from malware or a hacker, what you can do is create a backup of everything you have on the phone and perform a factory data reset. With this you will eliminate any trace that may have remained on your mobile.