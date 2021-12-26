Therefore, the causes for which this failure may appear when updating Windows are diverse. However, in most cases it can be solved in a simple way as we will see.

How to avoid this error in Windows

After explaining the main causes of error 0x80090011 when updating Windows, we are going to give some possible solutions. In this way we can install the new version without interrupting the process and take advantage of the latest news. We will not have to install anything additional, or carry out complex configurations.

Check that the connection works

The first thing to do is check that the Internet connection works well. It is one of the main causes for this error to appear. For example, if we are connected by Wi-Fi it is possible that the signal does not reach well and this causes small momentary cuts that affect the update.

If we see that we do not have good speed or after analyzing the connection we see that there are indeed cuts, a good idea is to improve wireless connectivity if we are using Wi-Fi. For example we can use repeaters, Mesh systems or PLC devices. All of them will help the coverage to arrive better and avoid problems.

An alternative is to connect by cable when updating Windows. This will provide greater stability and avoid problems that may be present with Wi-Fi. We can even reach higher speed, so that the update finishes before.

Check installed hardware

Especially you should take into account if you have installed any peripheral recently. For example a printer, a new mouse, keyboard, headphones … Those that work via Bluetooth are the most problematic for this particular error. They can create conflict with Windows and the update does not take place.

What we must do in this case is to disconnect any device that we have doubts that could be the cause. We try to install the update and if it is done correctly, we will have to see what happens with that device. For example, the drivers may be incorrectly installed or out of date.

Check for possible corrupted files

Another step we can take is to verify if there are possible corrupt files in the system. Undoubtedly, this could affect certain Windows functions, among which we can highlight Windows Update. If there is a corrupted file, for example after having installed some component, it can lead to error 0x80090011.

What we have to do in this case is go to Start, enter the Command Prompt and execute sfc / scannow. This will begin to review the system files and, if it detects that one is damaged, correct it if necessary so that everything works well.

We must also make sure we have the network card drivers properly updated. This is very important to get the internet speed right and avoid problems, but it could also cause a Windows update to stop.

In this case we have to go to Start, look for Device Manager, go to Network adapters, select the one that corresponds and click with the second mouse button. Later we give Update driver to make sure we have the latest version available.

This is something we should do periodically. We must always have the latest version of the drivers for both Ethernet cards and Wi-Fi adapters. However, if this solution has no effect, we can also try disabling the adapter and re-enabling it to restart.

Problem solver

One more option that we have available in Windows without having to install anything is the problem solver that comes integrated with the system. It is very useful sometimes to detect what is the cause of an error. This will help us to take effective solutions and that the problem is solved quickly.

We have to go to Start, we go into Settings and we go to Update and security. Once we are inside, we have to click on Troubleshoot, which appears in the menu on the left. You have to continue with the process until you launch a possible solution.

Restore the system to a previous point

If all of the above has not had any positive effect, we have the option of restore the system to an earlier point where it was working fine. This is very useful if we have any failure in Windows and we see that it is not solved in any way. Sometimes it happens after installing some program or changing something in the settings.

In this case, what we do is return the system to a previous point where it was working correctly. You have to go to Start, we look for Create a restore point and click on Restore system. It will automatically offer us a recommended restore point, but we can choose any other that interests us.

In short, if when updating Windows you find the fault 0x80090011 you can fix it if you follow these steps. Normally, this has occurred due to a problem with the Internet connection, although it can also happen that there are corrupted files or a previous update that did not finish correctly. However, with these steps that we have described, it is normal that you do not have problems installing the new version correctly.