What to do if a spider bites me? How to identify and act quickly

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 6 minutes

Many people don’t know how to deal with a spider bite. Unfortunately, the first reaction is usually anxiety and panic. Let’s see what to do.

Last update: December 07, 2021

Spider bites or arachnoidism are rare accidents that predominate in humid regions and tropical countries. Most spiders cause mild skin reactions and only a few species are capable of inoculating venom. Are you interested in knowing what to do if a spider bites you? Next we will tell you.

Spiders are solitary predatory arthropods that usually take shelter in dark spaces. They have a pair of chelicerae that they use to bite and catch their prey. They usually attack people accidentally when they feel threatened or invade their habitat.

Some studies claim that there are more than 50,000 species of spiders, but only a few are really dangerous to humans. The clinical picture depends on the poison, the sensitivity of the person and the species of the arachnid. In this sense, it is vital to recognize when a spider bites in order to provide adequate treatment.

How to identify a spider bite?

In most cases a spider bite is difficult to identify with the naked eye. These can cause swelling, redness and pain similar to that caused by the bite of another arthropod, such as ticks. Some species are equipped with toxins and generate more severe symptoms.

Research estimate that poisonous species Loxosceles, Latrodectus, Lycosa and Phoneutria they are the main responsible for injuries in humans. Symptoms can vary from one species to another, however, it is possible to show some characteristics that lead to a spider bite.

Not all spiders inoculate venom. Similarly, his attack is accidental and happens as a method of defense.

1. Target injury

Target eruptions are also called erythema migrans. They are characterized by a central reddish lesion surrounded by a pale ring and a reddened ring on the periphery. Target lesions lead to an arthropod bite and are common in Lyme disease, caused by ticks.

In loxocelism or corner spider bites, this type of rash can be found accompanied by skin irritation. These injuries usually settle on the upper limbs, trunk and face. On the other hand, the most severe wounds are generated in sites rich in fatty tissue, such as the thighs and buttocks.

2. Expansion of the lesion

Some people can recognize that a spider bites them by the evolution of the wound. In this sense, it is common for the lesion to start as a small reddish spot with raised edges and that, as hours pass, it spreads on the skin. Thus, ends up covering a larger space than expected.

In order to delimit the growth of a lesion, it is advisable to draw a line around it and inspect it from time to time. In addition, the time the line was drawn should be noted to determine the rate of expansion. This sign is also present in bacterial skin infections.

3. Sting mark

Usually they can be visualize one or two small reddish dots in the center of the lesion that correspond to the insertion of the chelicerae when the spider bites. These are usually parallel to each other with a distance that varies between 1 to 2 millimeters, depending on the size and species of the arachnid.

It is usually a useful sign to identify bites by Latrodectus or black widow. In addition, the bite mark is often surrounded by swelling and redness of the skin.

4. Ulcer and necrosis

In some people it is possible to see the appearance of blisters or blisters filled with translucent or yellowish fluid after a couple of days after the bite. Similarly, these lesions can progress to large ulcers with irregular borders and necrotic center.

Ulceration and necrosis are typical of severe corner spider or recluse spider bites. This type of injury is the result of the local toxic effect of the venom on skin cells.

5. Symptoms accompanying the sting

Poisonous spider bites can also cause systemic symptoms by effect of the inoculated poison. This fact is evidenced in the case of bites by the black widow or the banana spider.

Some of the manifestations that accompany spider bites are the following:

Profuse sweating

Fever and chills

Cramps

Involuntary penile erection.

Pupillary dilation.

Vomiting

Tachycardia.

How to act if a spider bites you?

In most cases, a spider bite is usually harmless and resolves spontaneously after a couple of days. In addition, for the relief of discomfort and itching, Fenistil ® can be used.

If the cause of the bite is unknown, it is vital to follow the following guidelines:

Clean the bite area with mild soap and water to avoid bacterial superinfection.

In case of a sting in an extremity it is recommended to keep it elevated.

Apply cold compresses or ice and hold for 15 minutes to reduce pain and inflammation.

Take an over-the-counter pain reliever to relieve pain.

Secondly, one must be alert to any change in the injury or the appearance of new symptoms. In this regard, medical attention should be sought as soon as possible in the following cases:

Dangerous spider bite such as brown recluse or black widow.

Severe pain at the site of the bite and abdominal cramps.

Difficulty breathing and swallowing.

Swelling and redness that spreads quickly.

Keeping the spaces of the house clean and the corners without humidity or darkness is one way to prevent the presence of spiders.

Staying calm is the key to proper handling

In general, when a person is bitten by a spider, it is common for them to panic and act without thinking. It should be noted that most bites are harmless. In addition, agitation can worsen the clinical picture. For this reason, staying calm is key.

Once calm, look for the typical signs of a spider bite. If the causative arachnid is recognized and classified as dangerous, emergency medical attention should be sought. Prompt treatment is vital to slow the progression of the condition and avoid short-term complications.

It might interest you …