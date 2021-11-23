While the multiplayer of Halo Infinite It is already available at the moment, there are those who prefer to wait until December to enjoy their single player campaign. If you are one of them then you will be glad to know that 343 Industries has already revealed exact times for its launch.

Via Twitter, the authors of this highly anticipated title revealed the exact times that the campaign will be unlocked for the different regions of the planet:

If you live in Mexico, you can enjoy the campaign from from 12PM on December 8, while some players in USA They will be able to start playing it from 10AM that same day. Here are the schedules:

– California, United States – 10AM

– Lima, Peru – 1PM

– Bogotá, Colombia – 1PM

– New York, United States ―1PM

– San Juan, Puerto Rico – 2PM

– Caracas, Venezuela – 2PM

– Santiago de Chile – 3PM

– Buenos Aires, Argentina – 3PM

– Madrid, Spain – 7PM

To who Atomix We already had the opportunity to play a portion of its single-player section and we leave you with the link to said video where we will tell you about this element of the game in much greater detail.

Halo Infinite will debut for consoles Xbox and PC the next December 8.

Editor’s note: Surely there will be many, many people enjoying your campaign as soon as it is unlocked. But on the other hand, there will also be those who cannot care less and being able to play their section online is already more than enough for them.

Via: 343 Industries