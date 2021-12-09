The 2021 Game Awards is just around the corner, again hosted by the well-known and somewhat beloved, Geoff Keighley. In just a few hours we will know the winner of the game of the year (GOTY), which unfortunately does not have the nomination of the successful Forza Horizon 5, among other titles that have been somewhat forgotten. Although there will not only be prizes, since like other years ago, we can also enjoy many announcements and very good surprises, Elden Ring level.

At the moment, we already have some confirmed games that will be at the gala tonight, but a few days ago a list with other games that could be announced was leaked, among which are some big surprises and Xbox exclusive games. Without a doubt, these The Game Awards 2021 could be the best in recent years. So for all those who do not want to miss this great event, from SomosXbox we are going to answer the following question: what time does The Game Awards 2021 start?

What time does The Game Awards 2021 start?

The The Game Awards It will start today, December 9, 2021, although in some countries such as Spain it will be the early morning of the 9, which is really already the 10th. So to clarify everything, from SomosXbox we are going to leave you with the hours and days in which The new gala of The Games Awards will begin in different countries around the world.

Spain (Peninsula): December 10 – 01:30 a.m.

(Peninsula): December 10 – 01:30 a.m. Spain (Canary Islands): December 10 – 00:30

United States (Los Angeles): December 9 – 4:30 p.m.

United States (New York): December 9 – 7:30 p.m.

Mexico (Mexico City): December 9 – 6:30 p.m.

(Mexico City): December 9 – 6:30 p.m. Costa Rica: December 9 – 6:30 p.m.

El Salvador: December 9 – 6:30 p.m.

Honduras: December 9 – 6:30 p.m.

Guatemala: December 9 – 6:30 p.m.

Nicaragua: December 9 – 6:30 p.m.

Chile: December 9 – 9:30 p.m.

Argentina : December 9 – 9:30 p.m.

: December 9 – 9:30 p.m. Paraguay: December 9 – 9:30 p.m.

Uruguay: December 9 – 9:30 p.m.

Dominican Republic: December 9 – 8:30 p.m.

Venezuela: December 9 – 8:30 p.m.

Colombia: December 9 – 7:30 p.m.

Ecuador: December 9 – 7:30 p.m.

Peru: December 9 – 7:30 p.m.

The new offers of the Game Awards 2021 arrive at the Microsoft Store

Where to see The Game Awards 2021 live?

The Game Awards are broadcast live and free to everyone. So there will be several streaming platforms to enjoy the final event of the year. On the one hand we have Youtube, platform that will allow us to see the gala in a maximum resolution of 4K. On the other hand, we also find Twitch, where The Game Awards account will also broadcast your event. Ready for the game of the year and the most surprising announcements?