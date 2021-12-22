Dec 22, 2021 at 08:40 CET



The drums are prepared and protected inside the Royal Theater. The boys and girls of San Ildefonso who sing the awards too. The countdown begins for the celebration of the Christmas Lottery draw, which on December 22 will flood the Royal Theater of Madrid with joy and euros, many euros.

The Christmas Lottery draw is one of the most anticipated days of the year for many Spaniards, who look forward to having in their purses the tenth of Christmas that the children of San Ildefonso take out of the drum when they sing ‘El Gordo’. This, awarded with 400,000 euros to the tenth, is the dream of most of the people who participate in the long-awaited event.

What time does the Christmas raffle start?

The Christmas Lottery Draw will begin airing at 9:00 AM on December 22 (UK time). The drums will begin to rotate after the table that authorizes the start of the Extraordinary Christmas Draw is established and when the children of San Ildefonso, in charge of singing the prizes, are ready. An hour before the start, the balls with the numbers and the prizes will have been dumped into the drums through the hopper.

Costumes, banners, champagne bottles … are some of the images that we will be able to see on December 22 at the Teatro Real in Madrid when the winners of the Christmas Lottery are known, which will open its doors at first amidst strong sanitary measures for the coronavirus crisis. For more than 5 hours they will see how the now famous boys and girls of San Ildefonso walk the meters that separate the drums from the table where those in charge of reviewing the draw validate the numbers and prizes.

How to see the Christmas Giveaway

On Wednesday, December 22, you will be able to follow the Extraordinary Draw live from first thing in the morning thanks to LaLoteria since we will carry out a special coverage of the Christmas Lottery 2021. Through our live we will count first-hand the prizes that will be distributed by the most anticipated event of the year.

You will also be able to know if your tenth has been awarded in our online prize checker. You just have to enter your number and the amount played and it will return the prize with which you are lucky.