At what time do Boca Juniors vs Talleres play the final of the Argentine Cup.

Boca Juniors vs Workshops LIVE. ‘Xeneizes’ and ‘albiazules’ faces are seen on wednesday, december 8 in the unique Mother of Cities Stadium in Santiago del Estero. All for the 2021 Copa América trophy. The clash will be a single game with a possible penalty shoot-out if everything is even. Check the schedules of the great game.

The clash will go through TyC Sports and TyC Sports Play (If you don’t have this channel, check the TV programming in your country so you don’t miss it). You can also follow the minute by minute of Infobae, which will have all the incidents: goals, best plays, controversies, statements and much more.

As is known, the The winner of the Argentine Cup will qualify directly to the group stage of the Copa Libertadores 2022. But in the case of Talleres, this is no longer necessary, as it has already been achieved thanks to the annual score from the leaderboard. The one that does need it is Boca Juniors.

Those of Sebastián Battaglia have the quota of the next Copa Libertadores, but they have not yet defined in which phase they will be. If they do not overcome Talleres, the direct classification will be played on the last date of the Argentine Super League: fight with Estudiantes in fifth place in the table.

BOCA JUNIORS VS WORKSHOPS TIMETABLE

– Mexico / 6:10 pm

– United States (Miami) / 7:10 pm

– Peru / 7:10 pm

– Colombia / 7:10 pm

– Ecuador / 7:10 pm

– Venezuela / 8:10 pm

– Bolivia / 8:10 pm

– Paraguay / 9:10 pm

– Uruguay / 9:10 pm

– Chile / 9:10 pm

– Argentina / 9:10 pm

– Brazil / 9:10 pm

– Spain / 1:00 am on Thursday, December 9.

Boca Juniors does not come in the best way. Accumulate 3 games without knowing the victory in the local tournament. In his last duel he drew 1-1 with Arsenal. Their bad present on the field of play is also reflected outside of it, where in recent weeks they starred in several incidents that gave much to talk about.

Especially the last one, which involved the Colombians Sebastián Villa and Edwin Cardona, as well as the Peruvian Carlos Zambrano. He is already a repeat offender in the case of the first two, so their futures would be far from La Bombonera by 2022.

With Carlos Zambrano The situation is different from the sports team, because the criticism does not stop about his level in the defense of Boca Juniors. It is said that the club would be looking for a club to lend it. While Luis Advíncula, his compatriot, already has a place in the starting eleven.

This 2021 is a season to be forgotten in Boca Juniors. Significant changes are sure to come for next year. Juan Román Riquelme wants his team to win everything again both in Argentina and abroad. Time will tell.

