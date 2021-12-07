The automotive industry is exploring ways to save heat engines and the creation of synthetic fuels is its main asset. But this technology still has some unknowns to solve before being fully viable.

While Formula 1 is betting everything on hybrid technology combined with synthetic fuels as a survival measure, the automotive industry seems to be heading inevitably in the direction of electric car, either battery (BEV) or hydrogen cell (FCEV).

But there are many brands that are reluctant to completely bury the technology of combustion engineIt is not for nothing that it is still the most efficient and profitable at this time, regardless of its environmental impact. Not surprisingly, there are many limitations that electric mobility still has.

Electricity and synthetic fuel are meaningless if they are obtained from polluting processes

Thus, synthetic fuels they represent a theoretical lifeline for the heat engine, but only if it manages to achieve the ambitious objectives that society and administrations demand for the coming years. Objectives that must not only satisfy climatic and ecological needs, but also in terms of profitability and performance.

How to make a synthetic fuel

If you do not know what synthetic fuel is, it may sound like gasoline or diesel made artificially in a laboratory. The truth is that it is not exactly like that and we are going to explain the process to you.

First of all, we must be clear that, like electricity or hydrogen, it is an energy that it is only really sustainable and environmentally friendly if it is green, that is, if it is obtained through a process free of polluting emissions.

This is Repsol’s vision of synthetic fuels.

Just as the electricity with which we charge an electric vehicle is harmful if it is obtained from polluting processes, synthetic fuel does not make sense if it follows that same path.

So we focus on the process of obtaining green synthetic fuel. This requires three main elements: hydrogen, carbon dioxide and electricity. The process is the following:

Green power generation: the electricity used for the production of synthetic fuel comes entirely from renewable energy sources such as solar or wind. Electrolysis: this process, which is carried out at a high temperature (800 ºC), separates the hydrogen from the oxygen present in the water. As oxygen is released into the atmosphere, hydrogen is conserved in the reactor. CO₂ capture: on the other hand, carbon dioxide (CO₂) is captured from the air present in the environment. Conversion: both hydrogen and CO₂ are used for a conversion process whose reaction at elevated temperature and pressure results in liquid synthetic crude and water, which is released. Refinement: This resulting crude can be refined to make synthetic fuel or can be used for other applications.

The advantages of synthetic fuel

As long as this synthetic fuel has been produced from renewable energy, that is, it is green, it will allow the generation of a final balance of net CO₂ emissions. This is mainly due to three keys:

No raw materials are extracted from the earth The presence of CO₂ in the atmosphere is reduced No polluting emissions are produced during the manufacturing process

Subsequently, this positive gain in relation to traditional fuels will be offset by its combustion during the process of using the vehicle, since in that sense both are equally polluting. Or not?

This is how synthetic fuel pollutes

Transport & Environment, an organization that aims to promote zero-emission mobility and has helped shape some of the most important environmental laws in Europe, has published the results of a recent study practical made with synthetic fuels.

The study concludes that this so-called combustion car lifesaver is not actually such, since can contaminate even more than traditional fuel.

IFP Energies Nouvelles was in charge of the laboratory tests of this study carried out according to the WLTP and RDE cycle with a Mercedes A180 as a test vehicle. According to the report, «Gasoline for testing could not be purchased due to lack of commercial productionIFPEN had to develop three synthetic fuel blends representative of the potential future fuel that are compatible with gasoline cars. ‘

“Two different blends of 100% synthetic gasoline and a blend of second generation ethanol (10%) and synthetic fuel were manufactured. The emissions were compared with the standard gasoline E10 of the European Union ”, reports the document.

Thus, the results were the following:

No differences were observed in emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx) For none of the synthetic fuels tested in the laboratory or in road tests compared to current gasoline fuel. A substantial decrease in particulate matter emissions was observed in all tests. The number of particulate emissions (PN) greater than 10 nm decreased by 97% in the laboratory test, and by 81-86% in the RDE test cycle. But even with the use of 100% synthetic gasoline blends, at least 2.2 billion particles were released for every kilometer traveled. No differences were observed in particulate mass (PM) emissions. The emission of toxic carbon monoxide was much higher with proven synthetic gasoline blends. Emissions were up to nearly three times higher in the laboratory WLTC test and 1.2-1.5 times higher in the RDE test compared to fossil fuels. The largest increase in emissions occurred when the engine was first started, which often occurs in towns and cities. Hydrocarbon emissions, that is, harmful chemical compounds made from hydrogen and carbon, decreased by 23-40% in the WLTC test, but no differences were observed in the RDE test due to low emissions from all fuels. Emissions of dangerous but not yet regulated aldehydes (acetaldehyde and formaldehyde) decreased with the use of synthetic fuels when the engine was first started, but no significant differences were observed in the overall test. Ammonia emissions from two synthetic gasoline blends doubled practically in the RDE test, and emissions increased particularly after cold starts). These results indicate that some synthetic gasoline blends can cause an increase in ammonia emissions, which is a precursor to PM2.5 pollution.

It is clear that synthetic fuel still has a long way to go and that its commercialization has not come for logical reasons, both technical and financial (it is very expensive to produce at this time). Is it the definitive answer to the problem? Probably not, but surely not a magic trick invented by the oil companies and lobbies of the automotive sector to extend the useful life of the combustion engine. The future will reveal the truth to us.