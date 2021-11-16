But the truth is that these are also making their own place within the amalgam of new generation vehicles. From the present electric and hybrid cars, trucks, scooters … and of course, the motorcycles and motorcycles themselves. It is true that the latter are still in a fairly reduced framework in terms of expansion, but of those that are taking a momentum and presence Increasingly important.

As they are

It is thus one of the most spectacular experiences and one that generates the most adrenaline on the back of a motorcycle. East sport, listed as extreme, takes place on terrain full of obstacles, with impossible curves, big jumps and surfaces that add extra difficulty, such as sand and mud.

Thanks to the fans that exist in Spain, it is possible to enjoy the practice of this sport in the nearly 300 cross circuits that exist in our country. But for this, in addition to wanting, you need a specific motorcycle, that is, one that has an engine designed to produce rapid acceleration and that the suspensions are capable of cushioning large jumps. But in the case of those that are electric, this goes one step further.

The first difference we have is that combustion engines usually use two and four-stroke engines. Of course, as a general rule, gasoline, something that varies widely here. As far as we are concerned, those that are electric dirt bikes present a series of peculiarities that make them even more irresistible for our extreme activities. For now, everything is made up of several electric systems that work in unison to finally deliver the power that makes them able to perform. They are as follows:

Battery.

Controls

Electric motor.

Investor.

Brakes and tires.

How it works

These mentioned parts make, mainly, that this type of cross vehicles move in favor of a composition that, even, it can be more beneficial according to what moments of the competition, which is what they are strictly designed for. All of them are pieces that they make because it achieves everything that is sought from it.

In this sense, it is worth mentioning something very remarkable and remarkable. And it is that, given the majesty of what we can find in an urban gasoline motorcycle (not to mention the competition ones), it requires a much simpler and reduced technical equipment.

But let’s go to the beginning. Like the urban ones, they are motorcycles that use a electric motor as a form of propulsion. As such, they do not produce air pollution or noise pollution. They do so based on an electromagnet that is mounted on a shaft. It is what is commonly called a rotor, a key aspect in their mechanics. From there, the batteries come into play, which are the ones that deliver the power to the engine. Also, something that we must bear in mind is that these are quite new, something that distances them enormously from the street ones, which already date back to the 1860s.

Main types

As we have seen, the world of electromobility is not limited to four wheels, nor is it limited to driving on asphalt. Currently, electric field motorcycles are fully approved for public roads, so reaching the mountain across the city is perfectly possible.

In other words: as the world turns towards increasingly ecological optionsIt is important to find things that still excite us and that do not leave a large carbon footprint, like this variant of electric motorcycles. An idea that was born from the hand of the one who turned out to be one of the most and best considered riders, and who now works as a coach, MX Elmar Dohms, who referred to this type of electric cross bike as a mandatory step for competition. In the same way, and thanks to the continuous advances, in it we find three categories that are the ones that have the most presence.

Freeride E-XC (KTM)

You could say that the category Freeride E-XC it shares the character of Enduro racing, although mechanically the distances are quite wide. These are without the limits that their gasoline sisters can have, but with zero emissions. The improvements applied by the Austrian brand to the electric motor and the PowerPack give it a range of up to an hour and a half thanks to a total weight of only 111 kilos.

Its electric motor is controlled by a intelligent and advanced control unit that guarantees a highly controllable immediate power delivery for maximum riding fun. In addition, the maximum powers of this type of electric cross bike is 18 kW, which makes it easy to stand up to many combustion motorcycles.

Thanks to its Economy mode, energy can be recovered during deceleration and braking for a greater autonomy. Likewise, it works even completely submerged in water without danger of electric shock thanks to its transmission assembly.

Electric Motion Exhaust

These are the ones that are the most practical for the Enduro category. Thus, known as the Electric Motion Exhaust, they are usually presented as one of the most significant types, since their powers and benefits are usually quite considered by this demanding sport.

In general, they are motorcycles that usually equip large capacity batteries, the Trial ones can reach up to 2620 Wh with them. They weigh 77 kilos, a maximum speed of 75 km / h, and a torque of 450 Nm, which, together with these aforementioned batteries, provide a range of up to 61 kilometers or between 160 and 290 minutes of use.

Zero FX

Unlike the first, the Zero FX are a type of motorcycles that are not expressly made for a certain category, since they are given with most disparate powers each. The FX from the American firm Zero carries the performance standard, probably one of the most highly regarded in the category.

Your autonomy from 146 kilometers possible with a maximum battery capacity of 7.2 kWh. And it is that its regenerative braking system redirects energy to the battery to increase its autonomy.

The best thing about this type of rally motorcycle is that they do not need any charging point from the fast charging network. And it is that with them they can be recharged in a much simpler way: with the Schuko-type domestic plug.