Warner wanted to commemorate that date, and this Christmas, we can get hold of the definitive version of The Lord of the rings, an edition that they have baptized as Middle-earth Collector’s Edition . The collection will include both the original versions and extended versions of the three films by The lord of the ringsas well as the three parts of The Hobbit.

On December 19, 2001, Mr. Frodo left for Mordor to finish off the one ring once and for all. The road was long, but along the way, the trilogy would become one of the greatest milestones in the history of cinema .

The big news is this edition is that, finally, Warner Bros has completed the remastering of the originals of The Lord of the Rings, so it will be the first time that we can see the movies in 4K resolution, something that the saga was crying out for for many years. According to the study, the special effects have been reworked, so we are sure that this final version will look better than ever. The two trilogies can be enjoyed at Ultra HD quality and in high dynamic range (HDR)

Regarding the sound, if we decide to watch the movies in original version, we can enjoy a sound Dolby Atmos True HD, while the version dubbed into Spanish will stay with Dolby 5.1 sound.

What does this new collector’s edition include?

Middle-earth Collector’s Edition features a total of 31 discs in Blu-ray format

Lord of the Rings Movies

The Fellowship of the Ring (178 minutes) + Extended Version (229 minutes)

(178 minutes) + Extended Version (229 minutes) The two Towers (179 minutes) + Extended Version (236 minutes)

(179 minutes) + Extended Version (236 minutes) The return of the King (201 minutes) + Extended Version (264 minutes)

The Hobbit Movies

An unexpected Journey (169 minutes) + Extended Version (182 minutes)

(169 minutes) + Extended Version (182 minutes) The Desolation of Smaug (161 minutes) + Extended Version (186 minutes)

(161 minutes) + Extended Version (186 minutes) The Battle of the Five Armies (144 minutes) + Extended Version (164 minutes)

Additional content

The set also includes a 64 page booklets containing sketches, photos of the shoots, costume information, and production notes. Also included are 7 art prints. Until now, all this material had remained unpublished. Also included is one more disc in the pack with several hours of additional content:

Alamo Drafthouse : Meetings of the actors

: Meetings of the actors Presentation Reel at the Cannes Film Festival.

In addition to all this, the pack is presented in elegant steelbook that allow to be configured in different ways

Price and availability

The Middle-earth Collector’s Edition you can buy now since last November 29, although the price is not exactly for all budgets, since it has a cost of 299.95 euros.

You can find it on Amazon a little more discounted than in other stores. However, remember that it is a limited edition, so it may not last long on sale until it is sold out.