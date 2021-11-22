what the latest announcement by the president of El Salvador is about

In an environment very similar to a rock & roll concert and at the base of a volcano on the coast of El Salvador, President Nayib Bukele made an announcement that social networks are talking about this Sunday, November 21: the first “Bitcoin City” of the world.

That’s right, the controversial head of the Salvadoran Executive said at a conference packed with cryptocurrency enthusiasts that the entire economy of the new city will be focused on bitcoin. A true world first.

Bukele used a conference linked to the crypto sector to make the announcement, in the same way that he had done at the beginning of 2021 (in Miami), when he gave the scoop that he was going to present a bill for that Central American country will add bitcoin as a legal currency.

Regarding the form of financing of the “Bitcoin City”, Bukele said that next year he will launch a debt security of the Salvadoran State completely tied to the price of bitcoin and that with this income, about 60 days after the launch, the construction of the city, which will be completely new.

The “cryptourbe” will rise very close to the Conchagua volcano with the idea of ​​using the geothermal energy in the area to feed both the city and a mega bitcoin mining project.

It must be remembered that mining, the process of solving complex mathematical calculations that is used to verify bitcoin transactions on the blockchain, consumes a lot of electrical energy and is the main obstacle that the detractors of cryptocurrencies see to their overcrowding.

In this sense, the government of El Salvador already has a bitcoin mining test project in another geothermal site, in this case, near the Tecapa volcano.

The Conchagua volcano is located in the southeast of El Salvador, in the Gulf of Fonseca.

According to Bukele, the government of that country will donate land and all the infrastructure that is needed to start building the city and to add investors.

El Salvador will be the first country in the world to have a #BitcoinCity!

El Salvador will be the first country in the world to have a Bitcoin City. It will be between the city of La Unión and Conchagua. People may live in La Unión but work in the Bitcoin City. Soon they will start to see all the benefits, when development and investment comes.

What will the Bitcoin City of the world be like?

According to the government of El Salvador, the only tax that will be charged in Ciudad Bitcoin will be VAT (value added tax). Not one more.

Half of all the proceeds will be used to pay municipal bonds and the remainder to advance infrastructure projects and to maintain the municipality.

Bukele assured that there will be no property, income or other taxes charged by the municipality.

In addition, he said that the city will have zero carbon dioxide emissions.

The concept is that it will be a city built to attract foreign investors.

There will be residential sectors, shopping centers, numerous restaurants, bars and shops and a port, always according to President Bukele.

He also said that there will be a strong investment in schools, technology and sustainable public transport.

Bukele said in English during the Latin American Bitcoin and Blockchain Conference that took place in El Salvador: “Invest in Bitcoin City and earn all the money you want.”

Bitcoin is legal tender along with the United States dollar since the first week of September in that Central American country.