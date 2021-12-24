The cinematographic trilogy that begins with that fundamental film that is Matrix, a landmark of science fiction that greatly influenced popular culture and the seventh art itself, which continues with Matrix Reloaded and that concludes in Matrix Revolutions (Lilly and Lana Wachowski, 1999, 2003), is not only distinguished by its overwhelming action show, its technological wonders and its aesthetics cyberpunk. It also seduces us by its philosophical background and its metaphors, a depth lost in The Matrix Resurrections (Lana Wachowski, 2021).

If in the first three feature films, its attractive futuristic fair attraction is based on juicy concepts that allow us to spin and interpret them from different points of view and dazzle us along with the powerful audiovisual set, this late sequel, by one of the sister directors and with a script signed by David Mitchell, Aleksandar Hemon and her (Sense8), deprives us of such intellectual amusement and loosens the story, whose details are not very clear but they are not very difficult to understand. Let’s see it in the following lines.

A new version of the virtual jail in ‘The Matrix Resurrections’

The Analyst (Neil Patrick Harris) chooses to resurrect Neo so that the machines can benefit from the exorbitant amount of energy he produces as an anomalous human; more when it rises by keeping it close to a revived Trinity and in a constant situation of desire and fear; what people use on others in a new version of the Matrix, purging old shows, like the Oracle (Gloria Foster, Mary Alice) and the Architect (Helmut Bakaitis), and causing others to go into exile, like Merovingian (Lambert Wilson) and his.

The need to get so much energy is due to its previous shortage, the result of the deal between Neo and the machines. Aside from the decided truce, they vowed to allow the release of people who wished to leave the Matrix, leading to a drop in the harvest and hostilities between the robots themselves. But the Analyst’s plan works; and, on the other hand, it generates an additional advantage: the restless state in which it imbues the crowds prevent them from rebelling to their programming. The peace was broken, and the Zion ruled by Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne), destroyed.

The rebellion of Neo’s mind

In The Matrix Resurrections, Neo and Trinity are reintroduced into the simulation. Him, as a famous video game designer; her, as an expert motorcyclist, mother and wife; and they only see each other every day in a cafe in San Francisco, but they do not know each other. To control one, they have led him to believe that what happened between Matrix Y Matrix Revolutions It is part of his playful work and, since his mind revolts at such an idea, the Analyst provides him with blue pills to calm him down to no avail. And she is distracted with family life and her obligations.

But, in one of the supposed psychotic outbreaks he suffers, Neo sets foot in the void to fly from the top of a skyscraper, and Bugs (Jessica henwick), a window cleaner, sees him as such and not with the aged appearance of Thomas Anderson and, in the exchange of glances, awakens. And from IO, the new city Which Faction Machines they helped to build with many improvements to the surviving humans, which has progressed, is led by Niobe (Jada Pinkett Smith) and whose entrance is camouflaged, he sets out to find Neo to emancipate him.

If that’s your goal, you need Morpheus to offer you a choice between the red escape pickup; and he looks for it in the video game, where it is an evolved program. So he takes it out of there but, apart from also making Agent Smith (Jonathan Groff) aware, that we do not know how he is back if he had been annihilated in Matrix Revolutions or why the bullet time resource is skipped, the Analyst uses The technique deja vu to erase what happened, restore the status quo and that Neo believes it is due to his psychoses. But Bugs and the new Morpheus manage to get him out of the Matrix later.

Neo’s intention now is to extract Trinity. To do this, they use the data from Sati (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) on the modern harvest capsules, which had been designed by his father, Rama-Kandra (Bernard White). In Matrix Revolutions, we were introduced to the two of us and the mother, Kamala (Tharini Mudaliar): the pair ask Merovingian to sneak their daughter (Tanveer K. Atwal) into the simulation in exchange for allowing her to deal with the now-missing Oracle. And this augurs that he will have an important role in the future of war between humans and machines.

Obviously, the latter is true in The Matrix Resurrections. According to the plan of this program with no apparent purpose, they take advantage of the abilities of the nanobots with which Morpheus materializes to access the Trinity capsule. And, during the film’s climactic sequence in the usual San Francisco cafe with the crowd and alternate montage, in which the heroine agrees to run off with Neo after rejecting him at first, Bugs connects her body to the other’s digital consciousness while they unplug and reconnect it to transfer it to their ship.

That this can only be done when you decide to voluntarily give up your false life in the new version of the Matrix, where there are two super powerful anomalies, Neo and Trinity – apart from Agent Smith – is due to the notion of female empowerment that Lana Wachowski and company have: the autonomous determination of the character it is the only thing that solves your destiny in the meta-referential The Matrix Resurrections. And that it ends up flying before him and preventing his fall accentuates the intention to place it on an equal footing with the first Chosen One.