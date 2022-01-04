For a long time now, Twitch has become one of the most popular streaming platforms on the internet. In 2020, the platform Amazon It was among the 32 Internet sites that had the most traffic globally.

One could believe with these data, that almost everyone knows what Twitch is, but it is not like that and the clearest proof we have in one of the most famous chefs in history: Gordon ramsay.

For a few weeks now, a new goal has emerged in Twitch, but it is no longer about playing the most recent release or getting in a bathtub, no, that is not so flashy anymore, since now the trend is in showing chapters of Master Chef, the popular reality show and react while watching each other for the first time on screen.

This fashion is mainly what popular streamers like xQC Y Hasanabi, who have followed and which has left their communities happy.

So it was that various content creators They have sought to take the Master Chef meme to another level By involving the judges of the cooking reality show, this of course includes the most famous of them, that is Gordon ramsay, an acclaimed chef who happens to be one of the co-creators of the format.

With this, several creators, as well as their communities have contacted Ramsay through twitter until the chef reacted.

Through a message on the social network, the renowned chef admitted he doesn’t know what the heck twitch was and he even asked the platform to explain what the hell it is. Given this, xQc invited him to explain what Ramsay, with a promotion to his new program.

Apparently, the chef has no idea what Twitch is, but it is not the first time that he mentions the name of this platform, since in fact, he did it on a television show.

It was in a chapter of Next Level Chef, where a participant told Ramsay that outside of the program he is dedicated to broadcasting on Twitch, and at this, the world-class chef said: “What the fuck is Twitch?”.