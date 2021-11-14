An earlier version of this article was published in 2017.

The sea of Aral it is no longer a sea. In recent years, its surface has been reduced to 10% of what it once was, as a result of permanent droughts, human intervention and the inexorable climate change that increases the planet’s temperature year after year. So the cities and towns that once prospered on its shore are now only facing a barren, unusable desert.

The landscape has changed, and with it the fragility and nakedness of human intervention on it has been revealed. To prove it, what better way than to take a short photographic walk around the Uzbek city of Mo’ynoq, once thriving on the shores of what was once the Aral Sea.

Mo’ynoq today has 18,000 inhabitants, but several decades ago in time it represented one of the most notable economic poles of Uzbekistan, a primarily desert country that orients its life around the few sources of water it finds. The Aral was one of them. For this reason, Mo’ynoq became its only port city: the economic activity generated by fishing and trade allowed it and its adjacent villages to prosper.

As a kind of lesson in human unbridled ambition, Mo’ynoq’s fate was twisted during the 1950s and 1960s, when the irrigation plans of the Soviet Union (At that time Central Asia belonged to the gigantic communist federation) they diverted the course of two tributary rivers of the Aral Sea, closed. The goal was to turn the vast Uzbek desert into sweet cotton plantations for world export.

What happened, however, was that the serious alteration of the ancient ecosystem ended the future of Mo’ynoq. The waters became contaminated as a result of the chemical processes and fertilizers and pesticides involved in the irrigation of cotton, and the cancellation of the traditional courses of the rivers began to erode the Aral space. Decade after decade, the sea receded, and with it the hope of the people of Mo’ynoq, who watched as the source of their economy faded before their eyes.

Today the Aral Sea is practically extinct. And the drama, very picturesque from space, has exposed the important fishing fleet of Uzbekistan, abandoned to its fate. Since the sea evaporated, Mo’ynoq is the city of ships ghost, stranded in a sea of ​​bushes and soil erosion, a place where water is as non-existent as sand storms are frequent. A desert of rusty ships.

Mad Max in the Tartar steppe. An unsettling morning.



Aral Sea, yesterday and today.



The symbol of the city of Mo’ynoq is still a fish, even if there are none left around. (Martijn Munneke / Wikipedia)



(Mr Hicks46 / Flickr)



(unubonn / Flickr)



(Arian Zwegers / Flickr)



(Arian Zwegers / Wikipedia)



(Ismael Alonso / Flickr)



(Ismael Alonso / Flickr)



(Aleksandr Zykov / Wikipedia)



(Aleksandr Zykov / Wikipedia)



(Manfred Jansen / Flickr)



(Anton Ruiter / Flickr)



(Mark Pitcher / Flickr)



A city in decline. (neilberrett / Flickr)



Pure Mad Max. (Ismael Alonso / Flickr)



In the past, this was all water. (Gilad Rom / Flickr)



Now you have to walk a lot to find the coast. (kvitlauk / Flickr)



Desert and water. (kvitlauk / Flickr)

