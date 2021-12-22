The cold season arrives and after reviewing the equipment and doing the previous maintenance tasks, it’s time to turn on the heating at home. Then the question arises:what temperature is more recommended put on the thermostat to achieve a comfortable environment without spending a fortune on electricity or fuel for the boiler?

There is no single answer, since the ideal temperature inside the house will depend on multiple factors, such as who lives in it, if we are very cold or hot, the age of the inhabitants, the humidity, the time that we are going to spend in their interior, etc. However, there is a recommended range series that we can take as a reference to achieve a more efficient heating at home.

Ideal temperature: what the science says

According to a study by the IDAE (Institute for the Diversification of Savings and Energy) and taking into account standard ergonomic criteria of the thermal environment, the comfort temperature in a closed environment how is a house and “passive” activity, that is, when we are not doing any physical activity, it is in winter between 21 ° C and 23 ° C for daytime hours and between 15 ° C and 17 ° C at night.





If we exceed 23 degrees both during the day and at night, the air will be drier and the discomfort inside the house will increase, as well as energy consumption and with it spending at the end of the month. In fact, the general calculations for the energy cost for every degree we raise the temperature (or that we reduce it in summer with the air conditioning) with respect to the optimal value can suppose a 7% increase in energy consumption, such as electricity.

Is this a lot? Well, if we consider to make some quick calculations that we are going to spend about 100 euros a month on heating by setting the thermostats to 21 degrees, a degree that we increase in temperature will mean an additional 7 euros. With one or two degrees it will not be noticeable at the end of the month, but if we are to put the house at 26-28 degrees to be able to be calmly in a T-shirt, this can be a increase close to 50% in the total cost that we will have to pay each month, a figure that we will have to multiply by the autumn and winter months in which we turn on the heating.





Another factor that intervenes in the comfort of the home and that can influence how much we spend on heating is the so-called thermal sensation, a term that refers to the ability of humans to perceive the same objective external temperature different sensations of cold or heat.

And one of the culprits that this thermal sensation varies inside the house is the relative humidity percentage or relationship between the partial pressure of water vapor and the equilibrium vapor pressure of water at a given temperature. Above 50% relative humidity values ​​in the home usually increase the sensation of heat On the contrary, with lower values ​​we tend to have the feeling that it is colder and we will tend to turn up the heating spending more.

The IDAE recommends a relative humidity of 40% -50% for inside the house and, in case we want to vary this percentage without resorting to raising the heating or air conditioning, we can choose to use some humidifier or dehumidifier that will allow us to modify the amount of water present in the air of the house.

Temperature in the different rooms

Of course, as we mentioned at the beginning, this ideal temperature will depend on factors such as the room in which we apply it. For example, it is not the same a bathroom where we want momentarily a warmer environment so as not to get cold when getting out of the shower that a bedroom where we only go to sleep at night or the living room.

In the bathroom, for example, for short periods of time we can use a fast-acting portable electric heater that will allow us to reach those extra calories in a short space of time without having to wait for the whole house to increase the temperature a few degrees.





Another separate case is the kitchen, where the heat from the stoves will increase the average temperature while we cook and where in general we will spend little time and we also have Refrigeration equipment They will work best in low to moderate temperatures, such as refrigerators and freezers.

For this reason, it is recommended either to have heating systems that we can control independently in each room, or if we have a unified whole house thermostat, which is installed in a central area and of medium use where we are going to spend most of the time, such as a living room.

Variations of optimal temperature with age and health status





These general values ​​that we have discussed are recommended for average people in good health, but there are situations where it will probably be more suitable turn up the thermostat a couple of degrees to improve the comfort inside the house.

It is for example the case of babies, children, the elderly and the sick or that due to their physical situation they cannot perform many movements throughout the day, having a slower metabolism.

In these cases, for example, pediatricians recommend that the temperature of the home for a baby oscillates between 22-24 ° C during the day and 18-20 ° C at night, something that we can apply to the rest of the inhabitants with more delicate health.

