Disneyland opened its doors on July 17, 1955. Since then, it has become synonymous with tourism, gifts and travel and what are we going to fool ourselves for, also with status. Not all families go to Disneyland or can afford it, and even more so when its price has not stopped rising since its inauguration in that year. But Disney is also synonymous with childhood, fun, spectacle. And the public loves it. It already seems something intrinsic to contemporary society and everything that surrounds the franchise was and will continue to be popular, whatever they do and whatever happens.

This madness for the company of the mouse with black ears and a showy nose does not stop growing, now with the acquisition of more franchises (Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar …) that only bring together more fans between their lines. More and more people consuming your content.

But its theme parks are becoming surreal. A few days ago, the company announced an increase in the price of tickets: € 142 per day. The last time it raised its prices was a little over a year ago, in 2020 (before the pandemic), when it cost € 133.

But to understand the phenomenon, you have to go back a long way, when the park opened its doors. In that summer of 1955, an adult only had to pay 40 cents to access the site, a price that even adjusted for today’s inflation would not exceed 15 euros.

Disneyland raises peak one-day tickets to $ 164 a day. When Disneyland opened in 1955, child tickets were 50 cents or 75 cents, depending on age. It remained that price for more than a decade. This is a ticket in my collection. pic.twitter.com/m3j674uDaR – Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 27, 2021

Add up and go on every year

Since then, the price has increased between 3% and 8% each year. Yes, every year. And that’s not all. It is expected that if the trend continues, the ticket price will reach 193 euros in 2030, an increase of 8,858% since it opened its doors, according to research by Koala.

According to SFGate, a one-day ticket to visit the park cost € 35 in 2000. And those increases have become annual: € 107 in 2017, € 116 in 2018, € 129 in 2019 and € 133 in 2020. The price of the European venue in Paris is not far behind. It has gone from being worth 30 euros in its beginnings to 90 euros today. And it is expected to be worth 130 euros in a couple of years. In this video you can see through a graph how the price of tickets has evolved to date:

These price increases also come at a tough time, when the pandemic has taken its toll on the portfolios of middle-class families. And it is that the same parks They had been closed for 13 months due to the Covid health crisis. The nightly water and light displays and most of the costume parades have yet to return to the parks. The public is not very happy, of course, they are paying more for less.

For Disney, even with a slight drop in attendance, the price hike will drive more revenue than there was. And, to manage the crowds, Disney’s idea to get a cut has been to adopt a pricing scheme (which they already implemented in 2016) of five levels, with which it charges more for the days when the demand is highest.





Since its reopening, Disney has done its best to address the biggest theme park headaches: long lines and crowded parks. In August, Disney revised its 37-year-old annual pass program, replacing it with a new program. Magic Key which requires visitors to make reservations before going. A few weeks after the show’s launch, Disney introduced a new app mobile that allows visitors who are willing to pay more to skip the wait for the most popular attractions. Anything goes to make more money. And people pay for it, there is no doubt about that.

Many families have criticized that as much as they would love to go to Disney, they cannot afford the cost of the parks, and with the disappearance of affordable fast pass options, it is increasingly clear that Disney is not a vacation. cheap familiar. A thread on the Disneyland Reddit subforum summed it up like this: “I feel like they might double today’s prices next year and people will continue to do the same“Currently, the most affordable of the Disney parks is also the newest, the Shanghai Disney Resort, which projects prices to increase by just 25% (1.52% per year) by 2031. Alone.

How he used his “magic” to persuade

When Disneyland opened, its first day was a disaster. Many of the attractions still weren’t working, restaurants ran out of food, water fountains dried up, and the line of cars trying to get in stretched out on the freeway in the sweltering Southern California heat. But Disneyland quickly got over that disappointing first day. Your theme park has come to influence the tourism industry in every way. The Mouse House in Anaheim was a rural community known for its orange groves, now it’s a sprawling city in its own right, packed with hotels.

Before Elon Musk founded Tesla and Steve Jobs helped revolutionize the Apple brand, there was Walt Disney. And he really knew how to put on a show to create a quintessential American brand. And one of his ways to achieve this has been to pay attention to the most important: customer expenses. Rain or shine, Disney encourages customers to keep shopping. And always will. That’s how it works.

It can be said that Disneyland is not only one of the first theme parks, but also one of the first shopping centers. “Disneyland was, and still is, a shopping mall,” wrote James Farrell, a history teacher, in his book, One Nation Under Goods.

When visitors first enter Disneyland, they stroll down Main Street, inspired in part by the hometowns of Hollywood set designer Harper Goff and Walt Disney himself. The architecture and décor of the gift shops and restaurants were meant to recreate the feeling of being in the downtown business district of a small American town at the turn of the century.





Today, shopping indoors may not be as common as it was when Disneyland first opened. But keeping that layout has its advantages: Air-conditioned tents provide a refuge from the heat, meaning guests still flock to these tents with wallets in hand.

Disney lives not only from its stores. Walt was a televangelist: he sold to parents and children alike, he knew how to dazzle children and adults, and ensure that both your message and your products are passed down from generation to generation. Before Disneyland first opened, Walt Disney hosted a series of television specials called Walt Disney’s Disneyland, which helped finance the construction of the theme park and generate excitement for its opening.

The Disney brand, like a toothpaste, a football team, or even a religion, was passed down from father to son. “The baby boomers they grew up watching Disneyland being built on television, creating a group of emotional shareholders in the company, “explained Jamie O’Boyle, an analyst at the Center for Cultural Studies and Analysis in Philadelphia.

The emotional connection that was formed between the television audience and Disneyland soon morphed into brand loyalty akin to religious conviction. And in that way, a trip to Disneyland was like visiting a place that was part shopping mall and part cathedral.

Disney created a place that people treated as a pilgrimage. In medieval times, Catholics traveled long distances to visit the nearest main city with an impressive cathedral. They wore special clothes and brought relics. A trip to Disneyland reflects those traditions. People dress up in cartoon-inspired clothing, collect trinkets, and ride the rides. Even its castle recalls the grandeur of cathedrals like Notre-Dame de Paris. The location even took into account the ability of Americans and Europeans to travel long distances, as both parks were conveniently located near major roads and transportation accesses.

And none of this is cheap. Turning a trip to Disneyland into a pseudo-rite of passage for families has also allowed the company to go further in charging tourists to experience that pilgrimage.