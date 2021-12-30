What should your brand implement in 2022?

The activations in POS have given guidelines to various activities, including those that understand what works and what is worth discarding, when we have health indications for a contingency that does not stop, new consumer decisions influenced by updated habits and new tasks that lead marketers to update themselves in digital marketing and related subjects, such as those addressed by Marketing School in its catalog of diplomas and management programs.

Activations: what to implement in your store this 2022

The point of sale changed and the communication of brands directed with consumers through these spaces that base their impact on pedestrian traffic marks a very important challenge in communication, through digital resources that help to understand what works creatively.

When Getin measured the impact of the health contingency on consumer visits to shopping centers in Mexico, found that in 2020 this contracted by 64 percent.

The expectation is different for 2022 and Ivan Meyer Stratil, founder of Uxmal Stream and an expert in activations in physical stores with the use of digital resources, patents the importance of communication in places where pedestrian traffic is revalued.

Merca2.0 – What creative elements help make an activation in points of sale relevant, especially now that the consumer returns with greater encouragement to these spaces?

Iván Meyer – Many companies continue to focus on having the best product or providing the best service, but sometimes they are leaving the most important thing behind:

Generate memorable experiences when they visit them.

People rather than buy products or services, look for emotions, memories and positive experiences and the only way to achieve this is by creating a connection between the brand and the user.

This is achieved through the senses, since they are directly linked to our emotions, which induce us to take certain actions.

There are a number of POS marketing tools to achieve this, primarily through music, videos, and scent.

The music must be inspired by the values ​​and what the brand wants to transmit so that it resonates with the audience that is in that moment; the visuals through screens attract eyes and achieve a more pleasant stay, even to generate impulses to buy; and the aroma makes people feel at ease without knowing why.

These types of strategies generate a high perception of the brand, captivate and retain customers so that they prefer to repeat the experience before testing their competition.

Merca2.0 – Betting on multimedia means, what is the difference in the results achieved when communicating with the consumer, compared to traditional activations?

IM – The difference is that they help you interact in different ways with customers. It must be remembered that there are more auditory, visual or kinesthetic people.

Multimedia channels make it easier for you to interact with customers and create that emotional connection that is needed, since they can be touch devices (kinesthetic), they can have audio (auditory) and in addition to images they can have videos (visual), which makes a more attractive medium for the user than the traditional ones.

Merca2.0 – Screens seem to be a key bet today in bringing a brand closer to the consumer, what content works to achieve it?

IM – It is proven that a person stops paying attention after 3 minutes to a screen that only has spots with ads, since visually it has nothing relevant and attractive.

That is why music videos, random visuals such as timelapse, abstract videos, extreme sports videos, landscapes or informational capsules that add value, are the hook to attract attention. This is the perfect time for promotions and news to air.

