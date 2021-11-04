This November 5 opens Eternals, the most recent Disney and Marvel production. The film has been expected for months due to the implications it may have in relation to Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In addition to why the production presents characters that were not previously discussed and incorporates, through them, a series of notable actors.

On the other hand, its director, Chloé Zhao, is one of the most important filmmakers of today. Among the selected actors and the management it is logical that an important expectation is generated. To this we must add that, seen through the previews, the role that these characters will have in subsequent films does not seem to be less. It is a new story, with new characters, to further grow the narrative that is already composed.

Eternals It is not the first Marvel Phase 4 movie, as Black widow (Cate Shortland, 2021) had that role. However, for all the above, it does fulfill a more inaugural function. Within this dynamic there are several aspects to take into account before watching the film.

Ethernals and the Marvel context:

building Phase 4

From Hombre de Hierro (Jon Favreau, 2008) until now, Marvel has not stopped making productions focused on the same goal: to build a universe in which different interrelated films. Although some other than the narrative could be included in that journey, from the character of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) the foundations were laid for much of what came later, both in tone and in terms of narrative connections.

Marvel took three phases to tell different stories, with Iron Man, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Captain America (Chris Evans) as axes. Of those characters, the first is gone, Captain America has a new approach and Thor, apparently, will return to his adventures through space rather than settle on earth. So what happens to her? Still in danger. After the Hulk’s snap, a series of forces were released that only beings in the universe can face. They are the Eternals or Eternals.

While the main stories that Marvel has been cultivating during these years culminate or, as in the case of the new captain america and Thor are reformulated, the expansion of the Marvel Cinematic Universe claims other characters. With them, too, new questions in relation to the present and the future of the story. In that, perhaps there are no more anticipated characters than the Eternals because very little was known about them, up to now, although they were always “there.”

New heroes and villains

The Eternals are beings that have inhabited the earth for thousands of years, but do not participate in the conflicts that develop within it. They keep a close relationship with the Celestials, other entities that are above them. The Celestials ordered the Eternals to engage in earthly affairs only when the Deviants, their natural adversaries, appeared.

Both the Eternals and the Deviants are beings with powers and abilities superior to the rest of the inhabitants and to more than one superhero on earth. They eat at a separate table. In the case of the Eternals, as due to their abilities they could significantly influence various issues on earth, the order was not to do so. It was about things having their natural development. However, the rise of the Deviants alters that.

In this framework, it will be possible to see the following Eternals:

Ikaris (Richard Madden)

Sersi (Gemma Chan)

Thena (Angelina Jolie)

Ajak (Salma Hayek)

Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry)

Makkari (Lauren Ridloff)

Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani)

Druig (Barry Keoghan)

Gilgamesh (Ma Dong-Seok)

Sprite (Lia McHugh)

Dane Whitman (Kit Harington)

Each of them has particular abilities, based on being able to handle cosmic energy at will.

Chloé Zhao’s look and the cast of ‘Eternals’

Chloé Zhao is one of today’s leading independent film directors. His productions, focused on the development of characters through their context, at first glance clash with the Marvel record. However, the director opted for Eternals and that can be understood as something positive. Beyond the commercial leap that it will imply for her, presenting her name before a much more pop audience, Stories like Marvel are suitable for directors with a particular and developed look. That’s Chloe Zhao, who in 2020 won the Oscar (and several other awards) for Nomadland, both in directing and in best film.

Their presence within the work team serves to explain several things. One of them, perhaps the most obvious to the viewer, it is his insistence that the shoot be developed in real locations. That influences both the verisimilitude and the aesthetic bet, in photography. If Eternals tells the story of a series of characters who have inhabited the earth from its origins, it is necessary that the force of the landscape be felt on a large scale. To this must be added his treatment of the characters, who are discovered various layers as the story progresses.

In that sense, Chloe Zhao had at her disposal what is perhaps the most ambitious cast of Marvel since the founding of the Cinematic Universe. Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Kumail Nanjiani, Barry Keoghan, Ma Dong-Seok, Lia McHugh, and Kit Harington. Several of them are among the most prestigious and recognized in film and television in recent years.

Marvel’s message is clear through the actors: a strong bet to which it was necessary to provide a direction with criteria and in the same idea. The acting jump doesn’t just seem like a commercial bet; Marvel also makes sure that their stories move up a notch in that register. It remains to be seen if the construction of the stories also takes a step forward.