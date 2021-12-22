In many cases, the COVID-19 virus can be completely asymptomatic. But even if the infection doesn’t cause serious symptoms, it must be taken seriously.

More than 40% of confirmed COVID-19 cases were asymptomatic

At this point, it is clear that asymptomatic COVID-19 infections can and do occur. In fact, a study published in JAMA Network Open found that, globally, more than 40% of confirmed COVID-19 cases. They were asymptomatic, and we know that asymptomatic cases can still contribute to the spread of the virus.

But it is also important to note that some of the characteristic symptoms of COVID-19 (cough or sore throat) can easily be mistaken for other problems. Such as seasonal allergies or the common cold, said Dr. Wafaa El-Sadr, professor of epidemiology and medicine at Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health, said TODAY.

Others can be mild and barely noticeable, such as mild congestion, mild fever, headache or fatigue, he said. So, especially during the current surge, “this is a time when we should have a low threshold to get tested for COVID-19” if you have any symptoms that may be related to the coronavirus.

When Should You Get Tested for COVID-19 If You Have No Symptoms?

The most obvious time to get tested for COVID-19 it is, of course, when you have noticeable symptoms. But there are other times when it makes sense to get tested even if you don’t have any symptoms, El-Sadr explained.

First, if you have been exposed to someone who has COVID-19, you should get tested whether you have symptoms or not.

Second, you should take the test three to five days after traveling internationally. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, regardless of your symptoms.

(If you’re traveling nationally, the CDC recommends that fully vaccinated people get tested only if they develop symptoms. Unvaccinated people should be tested three to five days after returning.)

Finally, if you have access to quick tests, you should use them before attending meetings with people you do not live with. Especially if you don’t know everyone’s vaccination or booster status, El-Sadr said.

What kind of test should I use?

You have two types of COVID-19 tests to choose from: rapid tests and polymerase chain reaction tests. Rapid tests have the advantages of convenience (you may be able to do them at home) and speed. But they are more accurate when evaluating samples from people who have noticeable COVID-19 symptoms. So while PCR tests may take longer to provide results, those results tend to be more accurate, especially for asymptomatic people.

If your only option is rapid tests, El-Sadr recommends running two tests 24 hours apart for greater certainty.

If you test positive for asymptomatic COVID-19, what should you do?

Whether you develop symptoms or not, if you test positive for COVID-19, you should:

Contact your healthcare provider.

Monitor for symptoms. You will likely receive specific instructions from your doctor’s office on what to watch for, which could include things like taking your temperature every day.

Tell your close contacts that you tested positive and that they may have been exposed.

How long do you need to be isolated for asymptomatic COVID-19?

Whether or not you have symptoms, you should isolate yourself for 10 days, according to the CDC. “It doesn’t really matter if you have symptoms or are asymptomatic,” El-Sadr said. “You need to be isolated for the same period of time.”

