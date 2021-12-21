Factory resetting your smartphone almost always fixes performance problems.

A very good idea to improve the performance of our smartphone and at the same time to improve battery performance is to reset the smartphone to its factory settings., something that will cause the phone to be displayed in the same way that we bought it the first day, without data, without applications that we have installed and ultimately without anything that we have installed or put into it.

But before carrying out this process, It is important to take certain precautions, since otherwise we may find ourselves with some surprises or with having lost something that we did not want to lose, so here are a series of tips to keep in mind before carrying out this process.

What you should keep in mind before resetting your smartphone

Check WhatsApp backups : And thus make sure that they have been carried out without problems and that we can restore them as soon as we reconfigure the phone.

: And thus make sure that they have been carried out without problems and that we can restore them as soon as we reconfigure the phone. Check that the photos are on the SD card (if we use it) : This way we will keep them safe from this process and we will not lose them.

: This way we will keep them safe from this process and we will not lose them. Make a copy of data that is not in the SD : For example, the download folder (Downloads) or screenshots (Screenshoots) are usually stored on the phone and we will lose them if we do not secure them.

: For example, the download folder (Downloads) or screenshots (Screenshoots) are usually stored on the phone and we will lose them if we do not secure them. Backup applications and their settings : Such as games, keyboards that make predictions of our phrases or the like.

: Such as games, keyboards that make predictions of our phrases or the like. Pay special attention to 2FA applications : Since, if we have this type of application installed, unless we have a copy of the QR codes or similar, we will lose access to them when we reconfigure them and therefore we will lose access to the page or service that requests it. .

: Since, if we have this type of application installed, unless we have a copy of the QR codes or similar, we will lose access to them when we reconfigure them and therefore we will lose access to the page or service that requests it. . Check that your contacts are in Gmail : So we can reset them as soon as we start the phone.

: So we can reset them as soon as we start the phone. Unlink our Gmail account before performing the reset : To avoid future problems when starting the phone where we are asked for an extra validation to start and we cannot meet this requirement.

: To avoid future problems when starting the phone where we are asked for an extra validation to start and we cannot meet this requirement. Charge the phone to the maximum And keep the charger connected during the whole process.

And keep the charger connected during the whole process. Take screenshots of our applications and desktop settings : So it will be much easier for us to leave everything the same way it was.

: So it will be much easier for us to leave everything the same way it was. Have a Wi-Fi: Since the resetting process will require downloading a large amount of applications and data.

As you can see, some tips are obvious and nobody will miss them, but others are really interesting to take into account, such as pay attention to 2FA, check what data is in the SD and what data is on the phone or everything related to Gmail (Contacts, linking to accounts, etc.)

Therefore, if you are thinking of carrying out this process, do not hesitate to take our advice into account so that the process is as fast and best as possible.

