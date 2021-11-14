When we choose a phone case, many times we do it thinking more about the aesthetic aspect than the practical aspect, and that is something that does not always help us when it comes to doing sports with our phone. The important thing in this case is that the cover is practice when doing sports , and therefore that it is comfortable so that it does not get in the way.

For that reason we want to stop and review those aspects that we believe are most important when it comes to getting a cover, if we know that we are going to use it precisely for sports.

Therefore, the first thing we should assess when getting a case is that it can be worn as a bracelet, and therefore being able to run with it, walk or practice most activities in a simple and comfortable way, around our arm. These are the most recommended covers for sports, and therefore the format we should choose to practice it.

Light

If we choose to wear it in another way, other than within a bracelet, it is evident that we need it cover is made of lightweight materials, that they do not penalize us when it comes to doing sports.

For this, it will therefore be necessary to choose a cover made of lighter materials, such as silicone, which usually weigh almost nothing. Perhaps the ideal solution is carry your phone fully protected, inside an integral cover, the kind that consists of two parts, one front and one back, which protect both the back and the screen. Of course you have to flee from the cases with integrated battery.

Waterproof

If we are going to play sports, the normal thing is that the cover is able to withstand the most hostile environments, for that reason we must always choose covers that we know will be able to get wet, either with rainwater, or even if we get into the pool. For that we can also find other bags in the form of a bag, the same ones that we use in summer, and that allow us to wet the phone without problems, since the water does not touch it. For that reason the armband-type cases, if they are also waterproof, much better, because we will have everything in a single case, comfort and resistance to the most dangerous elements for our mobile when we do sports.

Although, little by little, mobile phones are no longer as necessary as before to do sports, since all activity monitoring can be done perfectly by smart bracelets. More if they have GPS and mobile connectivity with an eSim, at which time our mobile directly exceeds. But if this is not your case, opt for a good case in the shape of a bracelet, to safely carry your mobile in your sports sessions.