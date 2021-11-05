It is the beginning of November and it is already cold, so let’s stay at home watching TV. With an animated series, some teenagers and several terrifying stories we will spend the weekend in the best way.

We are facing the first weekend of November, a month loved by all those who love christmas since we have it just around the corner and because, honestly, it is a month of transition where there is not much more to do than accept that the year is about to end.

But being the beginning of November also means that it is hard fall. This makes leaving the house unpleasant., but in return the plan of staying at home is ideal to watch TV and enjoy under the blanket.

And, as you well know, being today Friday, we bring you the weekend recommendations, both for the Netflix and HBO Max platforms (what’s on promotion, run) as for Prime Video, three of the biggest currently and I’m sure that, although on the rebound, you have some at home.



Disney + continues to release news, such as its STAR channel. If you sign up for the annual subscription, you will save the equivalent of two months compared to the monthly subscription.

That said, we are going with the series that we recommend from here to entertain yourself this weekend. And although Halloween was last week we have included a medium one … although there is another one for humor, to compensate.

An anime, a class and stories not to sleep. Let’s go with them.

Stories to not sleep

This remake brings back a Spanish classic from the 60s, a series that terrified our parents and grandparents.

Rodrigo Cortés, Rodrigo Sorogoyen, Paco Plaza and Paula Ortiz are the directors in charge of reinterpreting this anthology of self-concluding stories that will make viewers enjoy updated versions of Chicho Ibáñez Serrador’s best stories.

Just today the series premieres on Amazon Prime. Willing to be scared?

Qualification: Stories to not sleep

Stories to not sleep Release date : 2021

: 2021 Duration : 60 minute chapters

: 60 minute chapters Platform: Amazon prime

Arcane

The most famous competitive game in the world within eSports has its own series and is animated.

Thanks to the collaboration with Netflix, we will know the origins of the game, focusing on key characters within the history of the Riot Games title.

The only bad thing is that it won’t be released until Sunday, so we leave it to you as the last candy of the weekend. Another barrier that breaks the LoL and they go …

Qualification: Arcane

Arcane Release date : 2021

: 2021 Duration : It is not known

: It is not known Platform: Netflix

Top of the class

In the 80s this series was established as one of the great comedies. Now he returns with a new adaptation of this group of outstanding students who will have to do with an atypical teacher.

The thing is about remakes this weekend, so if you like the classics but updated and in high definition, you are going to have a great time.

Qualification: Top of the class

Top of the class Release date : 2021

: 2021 Duration : 25 minute chapters

: 25 minute chapters Platform: HBO Max

Enjoy, the weekend flies by.