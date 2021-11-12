We are in the middle of November and it is already cold, so let’s stay at home watching TV. With a series of animated shorts, an ex-criminal hunting bad guys and the end of Pau Gasol’s career, we will spend the weekend in the best way.

We are facing the second weekend of November, a month loved by all those of us who love christmas since we have it just around the corner and because, honestly, it is a month of transition where there is not much more to do than accept that the year is about to end.

And being in early November also means it’s hard fall. This makes leaving the house unpleasant, but in return the stay-at-home plan is ideal for watching TV and enjoying yourself under the blanket.

And, as you well know, being today Friday, we bring you the recommendations for the weekend, both for the Netflix and Disney Plus platforms, as well as for Prime Video, three of the largest currently and that for sure, although on the rebound, some of you have on television.



We are going with the series that we recommend from here to entertain yourself this weekend. And although last week I had a high level, this one also promises to have a high level. Almost as much as Pau Gasol.

A series of shorts presented by Olaf, a James Spader in one of the roles of his life and a basketball player who recorded his return to the courts after two years retired due to injuries. Let’s go with them.

The Blacklist (T8)

A brilliant fugitive turns himself in to the FBI and offers to catch criminals, but only if he teams up with Elizabeth Keen, a criminal analyst with little experience. With this premise, a series emerged in 2013 that has modestly succeeded for almost an entire decade.

Now the eighth season opens this Sunday and it is possible that we are before the last and definitive adventure of James Spader, one of the most talented actors of his generation

Qualification : The Blacklist

: The Blacklist Release date : 2021

: 2021 Duration : 45 minute chapters

: 45 minute chapters Platform: Netflix

Olaf presents

The world’s most beloved snowman Disney narrates the classics of The Little Mermaid, Alladin, The Lion King, Moana and Tangled in his own way.

The five shorts are already available on Disney + and it is a delight that all of you who have little ones at home cannot miss. And well, if you don’t have children at home you can also see them, they are very good.

Qualification : Olaf presents

: Olaf presents Release date : 2021

: 2021 Duration : 15 minute chapters

: 15 minute chapters Platform: Disney +

Pau Gasol. The important thing is the trip

The best player in the history of our basketball retired a month ago, at a gala surrounded by his own. He did it after winning two NBA rings, several medals with the Spanish team and as many titles with FC Barcelona.

And as a good athlete, Pau Gasol announced a few days after retiring that Amazon had made him a miniseries where they collected how the rehabilitation and preparation of a player had been after spending two years retired due to an injury.

Pau returned from retirement winning the Endesa League, the Copa del Rey and in the second round of the Olympic Games and all that way can be seen from today on Amazon. The greatest player of our time is worth firing. Thanks, Pau.

Qualification : Pau Gasol. The important thing is the trip

: Pau Gasol. The important thing is the trip Release date : 2021

: 2021 Duration : 50 minute chapters

: 50 minute chapters Platform: Prime Video

Enjoy, the weekend flies by.