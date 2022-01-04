In October of last year we saw the launch of Metroid Dread For Nintendo Switch, the triumphant return of Samus Aran with the fifth main game in the series that left fans of the franchise wanting more. While we waited for Retro Studios’ Metroid Prime 4, some fans imagined what would Samus look like in armor from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Even if The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild presents us with a post-apocalyptic world, the remnants of technology give us an idea of ​​how advanced Hyrule was before the calamity, which inspired some illustrators to imagine a Samus Aran Power Suit made with this technology in the following fanarts.

Related: MercurySteam, developers of Metroid Dread, is already working on another action RPG.

Illustrator Alex (@ScholarOfHyrule) made a Twitter post where he shared his fanart of Samus in armor inspired by The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Although this idea is very interesting, Alex was not the first illustrator with this idea and in the comments we could find two other very good examples.

The talented illustrator Darren palma (@dazmospalmondos) shared his creation of this same idea in Alex’s comments, showing us the following Samus Aran fanart with an armor inspired by the Ancestral Costume, which we saw in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Read more: The remake of Metroid Prime 1 for Nintendo Switch would have finished its development recently.

Finally, a user shared the creation of NickOnPlanetRipple at DeviantArt, who created two Metroid illustrations inspired by The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The first shows Samus in armor inspired by the Ancestral suit, while the other shows the EMMI from Metroid Dread in the style of Sheikah technology.