After his appearance in Eternals, Dane Whitman could become one of the key characters in the future of the MCU: the Black Knight.

Although his participation in Eternals is minimal, Dane whitman could go on to become one of the most important characters in the future of Marvel Studios: the Black knight. But who is this character played by Kit harrington and what could be its relevance in phase 4 of the MCU? Here we tell you.

Dane Whitman, the man who will become the Black Knight?

Presented during the contemporary portion of Eternals, Dane whitman seems to be a normal man. Work in the London Natural History Museum and maintains a relationship with one of his companions: Sersi.

Also read: Eternals – review and criticism WITH spoilers

However, the threat of a potential Deviants attack on Earth turns your world upside down. Now, Whitman is at the epicenter of a millennial conflict and his girlfriend is one of the powerful heroines who must come to the rescue.

Throughout the film, the Englishman is surprised by the situation, especially when meets other of the Eternals that accompany Sersi a titanic work. However, a momentous act in his life happens during the first post-credits scene of the movie.

There, Whitman can be seen analyzing an old box. When you open it, you discover a huge sword cover. The sequence ends just as the man is about to touch her and pick her up. Although the scene might seem harmless, this is actually a clever introduction to one of the most prominent characters in Marvel comics: the black knight (Black knight).

What could be the importance of the Black Knight in the MCU?

While its relevance in the film Chloé zhao fades before the appearance of heroes like Thena, Ajak or Ikaris, Dane Whitman could be the most important member of Phase 4 of the MCU, after Eternals, if he becomes the Black Knight.

In the comics, the character created by Roy Thomas and John buscema, is an ordinary scientist who becomes the third man behind the black knight’s armor. The previous one had been his uncle, Nathan garret, who tarnished the character’s legacy by becoming a thief.

You are interested in: All the hidden references in the new Eternals trailer

Shortly after, after being confronted by the Avengers, Whitman confesses and asks to join them in their battles. Although the team does not trust him, and his members believe they are the object of a deception to destroy the most powerful heroes on Earth, the Black knight check your commitment and worth after save the Avengers from the clutches of Kang, the conqueror (already inserted in the MCU in the series Loki).

Since then, Dane Whitman became one more element of the Avengers. In fact, the character is so relevant within the Marvel Universe, that he has made appearances in the series of X Men and interacted with other heroes already featured on the big screen, such as Scarlet witch (Elizabeth olsen) and Quicksilver (Aaron Taylor-Johnson).

Will Kit Harrington play the “Black Knight” again?

Despite the promise of his last appearance in Eternals, Own Kit Harrington has assured that it is not a fact that he will play the Black Knight again in the future.

Also read: Who is Black Knight and why will he appear in Eternals?

“I have no idea if my character continues or not. I had read about who it could be, so there is a possibility of a longer trajectory. And, hopefully, I think this is the tip of the iceberg of my character, “said the actor during the premiere of the film in the United States. “I am as dark as anyone else and I try not to live too far into the future with nothing.”

Although the protagonist of game of Thrones simulated his famous Jon snow and said he did not know anything, we hope that our forecasts are fulfilled and soon we can see Dane whitman mounted on horseback and carrying the Ebony Blade in the MCU.

Discover the Eternals from the hand of Marvel Comics and SMASH

More than thirty-five years ago, the legend of comics Jack Kirby He returned to the House of Ideas with what was, perhaps, his greatest idea of ​​all: the universe of Eternals! The creation of these characters was the result of Kirby’s incessant curiosity about the origin of man and his mythology. However, like many of the King’s concepts, it was ahead of its time.

In 2006, the superstar creators Neil gaiman and John Romita Jr. They bravely took up these concepts and, in the process, told a fresh and fun story full of mystery, suspense, and majestic power. All in order to help establish Kirby’s creation as a vital part of the Marvel Universe once and for all.

In the context of Marvel Civil War, the Eternals they wake up one by one from a strange trance to face the fact that they are not the ordinary people they thought they were. However, they will also discover that there is little time to mourn, as they will be thrown into a life and death struggle that spans time and space!

SMASH and Marvel Comics Mexico they bring for you Marvel Deluxe: Eternals, a collector’s edition that compiles the first six issues of Eternals, created by Neil gaiman, John Romita Jr., Danny Miki and Matt hollingsworth. Buy it now!

It is also being read

We explain the ending and post-credit scenes of Eternals

What comics do you recommend reading before watching Eternals?

The movies that you should have on your calendar this 2021 starting from today

Eternals: Ajak and Ikaris talk about the events that occurred in Avengers: Endgame

How do you have to watch all the Marvel movies